Melania Trump In $1,790 Valentino Cropped Wide-Leg Windowpane Pants, Black Sweater On Poland Flight [Photos]

President Donald Trump gestured toward First Lady Melania Trump as they prepared to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. President Trump and Melania departed from Washington, on Wednesday, July 5, en route to Poland before heading to Germany for the G20 Summit. According to Brian Bennett, of the Los Angeles Times, it was a humid and hazy morning at Joint Base Andrews when Melania and President Trump mounted the stairs to board Air Force One at 8:05 am. Fittingly, President Trump donned a blue striped tie, while Melania chose a black sweater with long sleeves, and capped off her outfit with a pair of sharp looking cropped pants.

As noted by the fashion expert Laura at Japanese Ginger, Melania’s choice of pants appeared to exactly match the Valentino “Cropped Wide-Leg Windowpane Trousers” in blush, as seen on the Neiman Marcus website priced at $1,790 as of this writing. The description of the Valentino trousers describes them as pants made of a virgin wool and silk blend with a clean and modern look. The windowpane check pattern revealed itself as squares throughout the Italian-made pants, as seen in the following photo gallery. Melania’s mid rise pants featured a tailored fit that morphed into wide legs at the bottom of the pants cropped above the ankle, to show off Melania’s sky-high black heels.

With a concealed hook and a flat zipper in the front of Melania’s pants, the trousers were adorned with side slip pockets, as well as back welt pockets, that offered a streamlined appearance to the dry clean-only pants.

With the next stop being Warsaw, Poland, Melania and President Trump’s attire was noted in a pool report from Sarah Westwood of The Washington Examiner. Sarah also noted the attire of President Trump, described as donning a dark suit with his blue and white tie. Melania’s Valentino blush pants were called pink patterned pants by the journalist, who also remarked on Melania wearing a black sweater.

Westwood noted that President Trump was asked questions about North Korea as he left on his second foreign trip with Melania, and Mr. Trump had an optimistic reply.

“We’re going to do very well.”

