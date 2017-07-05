Amber Portwood shared a series of concerning messages with her fans and followers on Twitter on the Fourth of July.

Before wishing her audience a happy holiday, the Teen Mom OG star suggested she had forgotten something major and right away, fans became worried about the longtime reality star.

“I just forgot I’m so sorry..I just forgot..oh god,” Portwood’s first tweet read.

Amber Portwood then shared a second post which featured several praying hand emojis.

“Like you said sending mad love. And I’m sending you my whole heart. I’m going to pray and help people. I will never stop!!!” she wrote in her third post.

Amber Portwood’s messages prompted several comments from fans, who wanted to know if she was okay. Other suspected that her cryptic tweets may have something to do with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, whom she split from weeks ago in light of a failed lie detector test and drug allegations on Teen Mom OG.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were previously set to tie the knot in October but now, after attempting to salvage their relationship while taping the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, they remain on the outs with one another.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Amber Portwood never revealed what or who her mysterious tweets were about on Tuesday but judging by her Fourth of July post at the end of the night, she’s doing just fine.

As for her future, Amber Portwood is reportedly back home after wrapping production on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and by the end of the year, she will likely return to filming with MTV for the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Since their split, Amber Portwood has remained quite active on social media with photos and videos for fans but when it comes to her former parter, Matt Baier has remained fairly silent in recent weeks.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, tune into the second half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special next Monday night, July 10, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

As for the upcoming premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, fans can expect to see the new season sometime later this year on WEtv.

[Featured Image by MTV]