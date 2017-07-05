Briana DeJesus shared a sweet photo of her second chid, daughter Stella Star, with fans on Instagram on July 4.

Two days after welcoming her child with a man named Luis, who she may or may not still be dating, the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2 took to social media to introduce the child to her followers.

“My StellyBelly girl,” Briana DeJesus wrote in the caption of a photo of the baby wrapped in a blanket and wearing a cute bow on her head.

Briana DeJesus welcomed her second child on July 2 and quickly confirmed her birth with a photo of her footprints on Instagram. She then shared an image of the baby on Snapchat but the picture didn’t feature the child’s face. Instead, Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, was seen holding the child in her lap as DeJesus’ oldest daughter, five-year-old Nova, looked on.

Before welcoming daughter Stella Star on Sunday, Briana DeJesus welcomed her first child, Nova, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin while filming the fourth season of 16 & Pregnant. Briana DeJesus was then chosen, along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alexandra Sekella, to continue to share her story of being a young parent on Teen Mom 3.

After just one season, Teen Mom 3 was canceled.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Briana DeJesus was chosen to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year for the show’s upcoming eighth season and during the show, fans will watch as the reality star attempts to hold her relationship with Luis together. Fans will then see as Briana DeJesus learns that Luis has reportedly been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

On Monday night, after the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, fans were introduced to Briana DeJesus as part of the Teen Mom 2 cast for the very first time in a special Meet The New Mom episode.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]