‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Has A Surprise Character

Doctor Who fans are in for some treats this Christmas as there is a special character to appear. Reports say that Jenna Coleman is returning as Clara Oswald for Peter Capaldi’s last episode as the Twelfth Doctor.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who Christmas special!

According to the Mirror, Jenna has agreed to reprise her role as the 12th Doctor’s companion to give Capaldi a special send-off after three years of playing the Doctor. Clara appeared in Doctor Who seasons 7, 8 and 9. It somehow became a tradition that as the Doctor regenerates, his companion returns to say goodbye. Billie Piper as Rose Tyler and Karen Gillan as Amy Pond both returned to see their respective doctors off, David Tennant and Matt Smith.

Coleman left Doctor Who in 2015 as the production put an end to Clara’s story. Her exit coincided with the end of her contract, but she admitted it still came as a surprise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back then, Jenna expressed her willingness to come back.

“I would always be happy if there was a good story. But I think we’ll have to see what happens.”

Along with Clara, Doctor Who Season 10 finale revealed in a cliffhanger that the First Doctor, portrayed by David Bradley, will also appear in the Christmas special. Steven Moffat, who is also stepping out after the Christmas special and will be replaced by a new showrunner Chris Chibnall, shared that they are already filming the meeting of the First Doctor and the Twelfth Doctor, per Den of Geek.

This year’s Doctor Who Christmas special will also feature the debut of the next Doctor, which is yet to be announced. Moffat hinted that it is going to be a “different” type of regeneration next season. According to the Guardian,Newsnight might have just announced who the next face of the Thirteenth Doctor would be—Phoebe Waller-Bridge. During the final minutes of Newsnight on Tuesday, there were a few Doctor Who series 10 clips shown, followed by a vlog which showed Waller-Bridge avoiding a Doctor Who question, then there’s a hokey regeneration effect. However, that was just about it. For now, the producers and showrunners are tight-lipped when it comes to who the Thirteenth Doctor would be.

Here’s the official synopsis of Doctor Who Christmas special.

“The closing moments of this evening’s Doctor Who series ten finale revealed that this year’s Christmas special will be a multi-Doctor adventure featuring the current Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and the First Doctor (David Bradley). “The cliff-hanger ending saw the Doctor fatally injured and beginning to regenerate. Stepping out of the TARDIS into an arctic landscape, he fought off the glowing regeneration energy and fell to his knees, vowing that this time he would not live on and change into a new Doctor. This was declared ‘ridiculous’ by an approaching figure, who mocked the Doctor as he stepped forward through the snow to reveal himself as the very first incarnation of the Time Lord (‘The original, you might say’) just before the credits rolled. The story will continue at Christmas.”

BBC said further casting and details will be announced soon.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]