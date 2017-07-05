Ariana Grande Falls, Gets Dragged Across The Stage During Concert [Video]

Ariana Grande fell and was then dragged across the stage during a recent stop on her worldwide “Dangerous Woman Tour.”

Concert goers captured footage of the moment Ariana fell to her knees during a show after she appeared to get her high heel caught on the clothing of one of her dancers who was dancing behind her.

Grande was then dragged back a couple of feet by the dancer as he moved towards the back of the stage before he and two other of the star’s tour crew rushed to her side and were able to untangle her foot and free her.

Fortunately, the “One Last Time” singer seemed to be okay after being dragged to the floor and pulled along the stage by her foot as she quickly got back on her feet and continued to sing along to her Dangerous Woman album track “Bad Decisions” for the thousands of concert goers in attendance.

Ever the professional, Ariana even continued to dance in time with her dancers to the song despite the pretty awkward fall.

Ariana Twitter fan @toulousevevo posted a clip of the moment the star fell during the performance in South America, which it’s thought happened during her “Dangerous Woman Tour” stop at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, on July 3.

“Ariana is the ONLY ex-act to get her heel caught in a dancer’s shoelace,” the fan joked alongside the video of the star’s accident as she was pulled to the ground and then dragged a few feet across the stage. “I love stanning talent.”

The pop superstar didn’t acknowledge her fall on social media after the show, though Grande did appear to confirm that she’s doing okay and wasn’t injured by the incident after sending out a whole lot of love for Santiago after the concert.

The singer posted a black and white photo of herself performing on stage during the July 3 show to her Instagram account alongside the caption, “Muchas gracias Santiago” with a heart and praying emoji.

The show marks one of only a handful of concerts Grande has performed on her worldwide “Dangerous Woman Tour” after the horrific suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22 that left 22 people dead and several others injured.

Ariana has expressed her grief over the terrorist attack multiple times and even headed back to the city to perform a very special benefit concert, the One Love Manchester benefit, to raise money for the victims and their families just days after the incident on June 4 with help from stars including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

Grande vowed following the attack that she would continue on with the huge tour – which has shows scheduled across the world with stops in in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania – in memory of all those who lost their lives.

Ariana’s next show is scheduled for DirecTV Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 5.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]