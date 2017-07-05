Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne: Rock’s Royal Couple Celebrate 35 Years Of Marriage

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne definitely meant the “for better, for worse” part when they first said their wedding vows 35 years ago. The rock ‘n’ roll couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1982, are celebrating a marital milestone, but it didn’t come easy. Over the past three decades, drugs, alcohol, infidelity, illness, and a whole lot of controversy have dominated the Osbournes’ union.

On July 4, Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to commemorate her 35-year ride with the Black Sabbath frontman. Sharon posted a throwback black and white photo of the couple with the caption:

“Thank you, Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary.”

In addition to Sharon’s heartfelt social media message to her husband, daughter Kelly Osbourne congratulated her famous parents on Instagram by posting a photo from her parents’ 1982 wedding day. Kelly has been a fiercely protective of her parents’ marriage and her post makes it clear that she also stands by Ozzy and Sharon for better and for worse.

“Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!” Kelly captioned the throwback snap.

Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is! ???????? A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married in 1982 in Hawaii. They went on to have three children together: Kelly, 32, Jack, 31, and Aimee, 33. But the Osbourne marriage has had plenty of bumps in the road.

Last year, the couple split after Sharon allegedly found out her husband had been having an affair with his hair stylist. After a lengthy estrangement, Sharon Osbourne forgave her husband and the couple reconciled.

On her CBS chatfest The Talk, Sharon revealed that she fell back in love with Ozzy after his affair.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time,” Sharon said.

“And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again.”

Mrs. O revealed that Ozzy worked with a therapist for months to overcome his issues with sex addiction and also to become worthy of her heart.

“I just had a newfound love,” Sharon said. “And I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

In May of this year, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne renewed their wedding vows. On an episode of The Talk, Sharon shared photos from the couple’s Vegas vow renewal, which took place on Mother’s Day. Sharon also revealed that it was Ozzy’s idea to renew their vows because there were some things he wished he had said to her at their original wedding. He pitched the idea to her and the couple took off for Las Vegas four days later.

“We went, just the two of us, and no kids, no grandkids, no nothing, and it was really, really romantic. It was wonderful,” Sharon told her Talk co-hosts.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Sharon Osbourne admitted it was hard to rebuild trust after her husband’s infidelity, but added that she could never imagine not being with him.

“It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can’t imagine my life without Ozzy,” Sharon said. “We’ve fallen in love all over again.”

Ozzy told the magazine he considers the 2017 vow renewal the couple’s “real wedding day.”

“This is the one that I will remember,” Osbourne said.

“Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne previously renewed their wedding vows in 2003 with a lavish ceremony in front of hundreds of guests, including Justin Timberlake and Chris Rock, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. According to People, Ozzy and Sharon’s 2003 vow renewal was in honor of their 20th wedding anniversary, but they pushed the date back due to Sharon’s battle with colon cancer. Sharon, then 50, was escorted down the aisle by her father, Don Arden, and daughter Kelly, then 18, served as flower girl.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV]