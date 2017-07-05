Kailyn Lowry Having A Baby Girl? This Instagram Photo Of Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Makes Fans Think So

Is Kailyn Lowry finally having a baby girl?

At least some fans think ‘yes,’ after having spotted one of Lowry’s recent Instagram photos, which shows the Teen Mom 2 star’s growing baby bump. The photo also shows Kailyn posing with her two boys — seven-year-old son Isaac (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and three-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — at the back of her van.

“For sure it’s a girl,” one user said.

“ur [sic] belly looks like a girl to me let see,” said another.

“Happy 4th???????? it looks like your having a girl,” another fan wrote.

Since Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy, her fans have been obsessively monitoring her progress via her social media. As such, many of them are of the belief that Lowry’s unborn baby is a girl. Of course, granting the possibility that Lowry had already learned the gender of her baby with the help of a medical technician, only she — and possibly her family and circle of friends — actually know for sure.

But, who knows? Maybe there are people who possess some sort of arcane knowledge on how to determine these things. Interestingly, some Teen Mom 2 fans believe that the recent “stretching” Kailyn Lowry’s baby performed inside her growing belly is a telltale sign she’s delivering a baby girl just on the assumption that she hadn’t experienced it in her previous pregnancies.

“This baby is stretching out into room I didn’t realize he/she had in there. I’ll never get over this feeling… so strange but so cool,” Lowry wrote in one tweet.

That said, take a look at Kailyn Lowry’s new Instagram photo of herself, her baby bump, and sons Isaac and Lincoln below.

As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth to her third child in a few weeks or less.

Lowry’s third pregnancy has proven more difficult than her previous pregnancies. Not only is she faced with the responsibility of raising Isaac and Lincoln, she’s also dealing with a lot of stress in preparing for the new baby. Worse, the unborn child’s real father, Chris Lopez, has categorically stated that he wants nothing to do with the baby.

“As any mom knows,” an insider told Hollywood Life, “it’s scary enough of an experience when you have your other half there with you, but this time Kailyn won’t have that, and the reality of the situation is finally starting to sink in.”

It isn’t all that bad. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry’s former husband and Lincoln’s father, Javi Marroquin, has been very supportive to her during her pregnancy. It’s even gotten to the point where fans are starting to speculate that the two are on the verge of getting back together. Whether they’re rekindling their romance or not anytime soon, Lowry has shown her appreciation for Marroquin’s efforts at staying involved in their lives.

“One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi he’s always an amazing dad.”

At this point, Kailyn Lowry’s chances of giving birth to a baby girl is 50/50. But just for the heck of it, do you think she’s about to give birth to a baby girl? Sound off in the comments section below!

