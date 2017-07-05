‘Annabelle: Creation’ Gets 100 Percent Rating One Month Before Release — How Terrifying Is This Movie?

Horror fans are in for a scary treat when Annabelle: Creation opens in cinemas in August. The movie promises to be this year’s best horror flick. It’s supposed to be terrifyingly good that as early as now, it already got a 100 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Annabelle: Creation is the latest installment in the Conjuring film series. It is a prequel to the 2014 movie Annabelle and tells the story behind the possessed Annabelle doll first seen in The Conjuring 1.

The horror begins when a dollmaker and his wife made the creepy doll after the tragic loss of their daughter. Still grieving, the troubled couple welcomed a nun and a group of orphaned girls into their home, becoming the doll’s first victims.

The Annabelle doll itself is based on real-life accounts by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The real doll now resides at The Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut where it is said to be blessed by a priest twice a month.

One month away from its theatrical release, critics are already raving about the horror film. IGN Movies described this prequel to be even better than the original Annabelle movie.

“Annabelle: Creation is the rare horror sequel that improves upon the original, featuring more engaging protagonists and a far less problematic ending.”

Critics agree – #AnnabelleCreation is one fun, scary ride. See it in theaters August 11. pic.twitter.com/eDUPwDRSvf — Annabelle: Creation (@annabellemovie) July 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Hollywood Reporter praised the film’s director, David F. Sandberg. Sandberg was also the man behind Lights Out, another successful suspense thriller.

“Sandberg demonstrates a deft affinity for the elaboration of horror conventions, as well as the expansion of the Conjuring universe.”

The film stars Stephanie Sigman as Sister Charlotte, the nun who leads the group of orphans being terrorized by Annabelle. It was written and produced by the same people behind other Conjuring films.

Anabelle: Creation is the fourth movie to join the “Conjuring universe,” a series of horror movies featuring noted paranormal experts, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The horror film series began with The Conjuring in 2013. Annabelle(2014) was the first spin-off, a prequel to The Conjuring’s premise. Last year, The Conjuring 2 was released.

According to Forbes, the two Conjuring films have a total worldwide box office sales of more than $600 million, while Annabelle reached $257 million. The franchise’s success led to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema to come up with more sequels and spin-offs, creating a cinematic horror universe likened to that of Marvel’s superhero movies.

After Annabelle: Creation, two more movies will be released. The Nun is scheduled for a July 2018 premiere, and after that will be The Crooked Man. Both stories were first introduced in last year’s mega-successful The Conjuring 2.

Watch the movie’s official trailer below and tell us if you’re excited to see this bloodcurdling, spine-chilling visual feast! Annabelle: Creation opens in U.S. cinemas on August 11.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images]