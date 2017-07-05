Kelly Clarkson’s Perfect Response After A Twitter User Tweeted ‘You’re Fat’ At Her

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to being on the receiving end of insults about her weight, yet she always manages to take the criticism in her stride.

Clarkson celebrated Fourth of July festivities with her fans by posting an inspirational message on Twitter. She wrote: “Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence.”

Unfortunately, not everyone was feeling as positive as she was, and one Twitter user decided to hurl an insult at Clarkson. He tweeted: “You’re fat.”

Luckily Kelly Clarkson is known for her quick and acerbic responses to people who make rude comments about her weight. This time the 35-year-old superstar responded to “you’re fat” with a short and sweet, “…and still f—ing awesome.”

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Kelly Clarkson told Ellen that she’s become somewhat used to members of the public making derogatory comments and shaming her for being “fat.”

At the time, Clarkson had only recently gotten married, had a baby and became a mentor on American Idol. Nevertheless, some people seem determined to undermine her success by focussing on her weight. Clarkson told Ellen that she’s amused by the fact that people think her weight struggles are anything new.

“I love how people think that’s new — like, ‘Welcome to the past 13 years.’ Yeah, I was the biggest girl on [American Idol], too. And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on Idol, and I’ve kind of always gotten that.”

Kelly Clarkson has some very supportive fans who responded to the latest offending tweet by singing her praises and even making memes to show appreciation for Clarkson’s ever sharp and confident responses to her critics.

Seriously miserable people tweet others calling them fat. Bet Cliff couldn't carry a tune to save his life. — Kevin (@bananas4eva) July 5, 2017

YAAAAS, KELLY, COME THROUGH. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED AND WONDROUS. YOU ARE A GODDESS. OMG KWEEN, SLAY ????????❤️ — Donaven Anwell (@nothxgottablast) July 5, 2017

She's sexy as hell! I'm gay and Kelly makes me reconsider. — Tyson Jones (@tysonjones) July 5, 2017

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/wfUehom9FE — Yvette (@atleve) July 5, 2017

In 2015, after Kelly Clarkson appeared on Graham Norton Live, infamous social commentator, Katie Hopkins, decided to add her voice to the chorus of fat shamers.

Hopkins, well-known for her offensive opinions, took to Twitter to humiliate Kelly. She wrote: “What happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have wide-screen.”

But again Twitter’s Kelly Clarkson fans quickly came to the singer’s defense. Regardless, Katie Hopkins, who never backs down from her controversial views, responded to Clarkson’s fans with another cruel tweet.

Look chubsters, Kelly Clarkson had a baby a year ago. That is no longer baby weight. That is carrot cake weight. Get over yourselves. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 3, 2015

But Clarkson didn’t give Hopkins the satisfaction of acknowledging her criticisms. During an interview with Heat Magazine, Clarkson was asked how she felt about Hopkins’ tweets. She replied, “I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about. Someone Tweeted something nasty about me?”

Once the reporter had clarified what they were referring to, Clarkson laughed it away.

“That’s because she doesn’t know me. I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me. It’s a free world. Say what you will.”

However, Clarkson is not always able to simply brush off comments about her weight. She has stated before that when people she knows discuss her appearance she gets hurt.

“Well, it hurts your feelings more if it’s someone else that you like. I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I’ll have a meet-and-greet after the show and a girl who’s, like, bigger than me will be in the meet-and-greet and be like, ‘Wow, if they think you’re big, I must be so fat to them.'”

While appearing on The Mike Gallagher Show, Fox News host Chris Wallace joined Gallagher in making lewd remarks about Clarkson. Wallace said that Kelly “could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while.” After which Gallagher said, “Holy cow, did she blow up.”

Both Wallace and Gallagher later apologized for their remarks. In a statement to E! News, Wallace said, “I sincerely apologize to Kelly Clarkson for my offensive comment. I admire her remarkable talent, and that should have been the focus of any discussion about her.”

Mike Gallagher chose a self-deprecating apology when he wrote: “Tubby Mike is the last person in the world who should bring up anyone’s weight. I couldn’t possibly feel any worse than I do for making an observation that led to the conclusion that I ‘fat-shamed’ this talented and classy entertainer.”

Nevertheless, Kelly Clarkson continues to maintain a positive attitude towards her weight and the insults she receives seem to flow like water off a duck’s back.

“I’ve just never cared what people think. It’s more if I’m happy and I’m confident and feeling good. That’s always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family – I don’t seek out any other acceptance.”

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]