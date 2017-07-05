‘Assassin’s Creed’ Anime Series In The Works

One of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry is about to get a series. Hollywood producer Adi Shankar revealed that he will be working on Assassin’s Creed anime series.

Shankar revealed on Facebook that Ubisoft has asked him to create an original Assassin’s Creed story for an anime series, bringing the franchise’s world to another level. As reported by Gamespot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said last year that they are in talks with Netflix for a series, although it was not revealed which of its properties will be made into a show.

“I’m happy to let you guys know that I’ve selected my next project! I played the first edition of Assassin’s Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin’s Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong.”

The details of the Assassin’s Creed anime series are still scant, but it is possible that it is the project Guillemot mentioned. Shankar is the showrunner of Castlevania animated series streaming on Netflix this week. He is known for his works on The Grey, Dredd, and Lone Survivor.

Adi Shankar Announces Assassin's Creed Anime TV Series – https://t.co/7kZ0Vh4kAC pic.twitter.com/fN59pywKVw — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 5, 2017

Fans might be able to expect much from Shankar with this Assassin’s Creed anime series given that he is a fan of the game himself, according to Screenrant. This would hopefully help Ubisoft avoid the fall down of its Assassin’s Creed live-action movie released last year, which only earned $54 million in the United States and $240 million worldwide. Nonetheless, the film that starred Michael Fassbender is reportedly getting a couple of sequels.

Ubisoft sold nearly 100 million games in the past 10 years, which indicates that there is a large audience for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The company is set to release another Assassin’s Creed game in October, the Assassin’s Creed Origins, which will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is also working on a mobile game, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion.

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure video game which tells the struggles between the Assassins and the Templars. Both are fighting for peace, but the Assassins want peace with free will while the Templars want peace through control. It features fictional and historical characters, as well as real-world events.

Castlevania will be streaming on Netflix beginning July 7.

Are you excited for the Assassin’s Creed anime series? Share with us what you are looking forward to in this project. Tune in for more details!

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]