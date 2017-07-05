Airbnb Japan: Korean Couple Finds Hidden Camera In Bedroom, Video Of Private Moments May Be Already Recorded

A Korean couple found a hidden camera inside the bedroom of the Airbnb Japan house they were staying in. The spy camera was disguised as a fire detector, and the couple had no idea about it.

The couple, in fact, joked about it when they noticed the fire detector in their bedroom. They laughed about the possibility of the fire detector being a hidden camera. However, they soon realized that it was placed in an unusual position.

The fire detector had only one hole, which was facing the bed. The man became suspicious about it. And, when he checked further, he came to know that there was a camera hidden inside the false fire detector. The man found a memory card inside as well.

Airbnb got the official approval from the Japanese government earlier in June. Japanese house owners were allowed to rent their houses for up to 180 days in a year. However, Airbnb claimed that thousands of Japanese hosts were already partners with the company, according to Fortune.

Airbnb’s claim is further asserted by the Korean couple. This was not the first time they were in that house in Japan. During their earlier trip to Japan in January, the couple stayed in the same Airbnb house. The man claimed that he “hadn’t done anything” with his girlfriend that night.

But, they were not aware of the existence of that hidden camera during their earlier visit. People might wonder if the owner of the house already has some sensitive video footage of the couple’s private moments.

The couple did not waste much time to contact the South Korean Embassy and take the matter to police. Both the embassy and the police were quite helpful. The camera was immediately confiscated, the man informed in his online post.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has responded to the controversy. The house has been removed from the listings, going with the company’s “zero-tolerance policy towards privacy infringements,” according to The Korea Herald.

Airbnb claims to have boosted the Japanese economy by $8.3 billion last year. According to the hospitality service company, Japan happens to be the most popular destination in the Asia-Pacific. However, what happened to this Korean couple might not help its reputation.

[Featured Image by Athit Perawongmetha/Getty Images]