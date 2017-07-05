Taylor Swift Seemingly Ends Hiatus, Here’s What She’s Been Up To Lately

Taylor Swift, who has been noticeably quiet these days, seems to be ending her hiatus soon as she slowly makes her presence felt once again on social media and other platforms. Despite her brief absence in the limelight, the “Shake It Off” singer still managed to pique the interest of her fans, especially when it comes to the latest happenings in her life.

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Are ‘Getting More Serious’

Following her controversial split with Calvin Harris in 2016, the 27-year-old pop star reportedly moved on with British actor Joe Alwyn. Reports revealed that the couple has been getting along quite well. In fact, after months of hiding their relationship, Taylor and Joe finally made things official as evidenced by photos when they left the U.K. for a weekend in Nashville

A source also revealed that the pair is “getting more serious” and that Taylor is keen on keeping her relationship with the actor away from the prying eyes of the media. Apparently, the “Bad Blood” singer has learned enough from her past relationships, particularly in keeping things private.

Swift’s New Album Targets Fall 2017 Release

Taylor Swift is also reportedly busy working on her new album. Reports revealed that the singer is busy preparing for her sixth studio album and aims to release it this fall. A source also added that Taylor intentionally kept herself out of the media to add hype for her upcoming album.

Apparently, Swift plans to “shirk the limelight” until she’s ready to promote her new record. In addition, reports also revealed that Taylor intends to continue with the “pop route,” especially with the massive success of her 1989 album.

Meanwhile, Swift surprised her fans with her return to online streaming services as of June 9. It can be recalled that the “Out Of The Woods” singer previously took all her music off the streaming services as part of her protest at how artists were affected by piracy, file sharing, and streaming.

However, the timing of Taylor’s return in streaming sites has been bombarded with controversy, especially since her comeback was the same day Katy Perry released her new album Witness.

There were even claims that Swift’s back catalog is currently outperforming Katy Perry’s new album on Spotify. Apparently, Swift’s 1989 album was streamed more times in the previous weeks than Perry’s Witness.

Are Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Burying The Hatchet?

Aside from her blooming romance and forthcoming album, fans are also anticipating Taylor Swift’s controversial feud with fellow artist Katy Perry. It can be recalled that the two have a long-running and well-documented feud, dating back in 2013.

However, Perry appeared to be getting tired of all the drama and has already expressed that she’s willing to bury her beef with Swift. In her guest appearance on Carpool Karaoke, Katy talked about the details of her bad blood with Taylor.

The “Roar” singer even told James Corden that she is sorry for what she did and hopes that Taylor will do the same. Taylor’s response? Her loud silence.

Taylor’s Curls Are Back

Swift also surprised her fans recently with a strikingly familiar look as she returned to her natural, curly roots. Last week, the blonde beauty debuted her new look in her surprise congratulatory video for NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

In a video shared on the Thunder’s Twitter account, Swift joked that she and Westbrook had each other to thank for their careers.

“I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know. I remember the first time you beat me, and I was very upset.”

Swift added, “You said, ‘You just have to shake it off,’ and I got an idea,” she said, referring to her hit song “Shake It Off”.

The NBA superstar is a self-confessed Taylor Swift fan as evidenced by his singing of her hit songs and attending her concerts.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]