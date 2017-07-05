‘Little People, Big World’ Family Celebrates 4th Of July, Check Out Baby J’s Cute Independence Day Outfit

It’s Baby Jackson’s first fourth of July, and he just celebrated it in the cutest possible way! Zach and Tori Roloff dressed their little one in an adorable onesie with star prints–a perfect way to show Jackson’s patriotic side. Check out the picture below!

Little People, Big World has just wrapped up Season 12 and the Roloffs are taking a break from television, for now. But the family is still as tight-knit as ever, as seen on their social media posts. During the Independence Day weekend, Tori shared a photo of Baby Jackson’s first ever 4th of July celebration. Tori stepped out with Baby J wearing color-coordinated outfits. The mother and son duo wore the flag colors to celebrate the holiday.

“Happy 4th of July!” Tori wrote in the caption and added the American flag emoji with red and blue hearts. Jackson was in a denim blue star-printed onesie while Tori wore a plain white tee and a red hair bow.

Later in the day, Tori Roloff shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing Zach and Baby J spending time before bedtime. This time, Jackson changed into another adorable stars-and-stripes onesie. What’s even more precious is how Baby J can now utter delightful noises for his dad!

“Your hands have gotten so big! Aww, you’re all grown up,” Zach Roloff told his son.

Happy 4th of July! ????????❤️???? #babyJ A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff spent the holiday with Audrey’s side of the family. They started the celebration by taking a trip to the lake in their former hometown in Bend, Oregon. In one of Audrey’s Instagram Stories, the glowing mom-to-be was seen floating in the lake. She showed off her baby bump in a bikini while Jeremy enjoyed extreme water sports with her family. The couple ended their fun-filled day with a backyard barbecue and fireworks.

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting their first child in less than two months. The two are still in the process of completing their home renovation, and Audrey recently shared that she can’t wait to move in to start nesting. Despite this, she happily announced that she and the baby have remained healthy throughout her relatively easy pregnancy.

This week, Audrey had an amazing baby shower, hosted by her mom and closest girlfriends. Sister-in-law Tori was there, with Baby Jackson in tow. Also in attendance was Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend Isabel. Jacob and Isabel are back at the Roloff Farms, and the two have been spotted spending time with the family lately.

Isabel posted a picture of her and Audrey at the baby shower, and many fans commented how the two look like sisters. She wrote a sweet note for Audrey in her photo’s caption, complimenting the mom-to-be for her “faith, boldness, and grace.”

“This goddess. If your baby girl is anything like you, she’s going to rock the world with faith, boldness, and grace. can’t wait to meet her.”

Little People, Big World will return for a new season this September on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]