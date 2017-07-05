‘The Bachelorette’ Shocker: Peter Kraus Throws Major Shade At Bryan Abasolo In Deleted Scene

Things are really heating up on The Bachelorette this season with Rachel Lindsay. It is obvious that Peter Kraus and Bryan Abasolo are both front-runners, but it turns out that these two guys might not be the best of friends. Life & Style Magazine shared a deleted scene from The Bachelorette where Peter is throwing some major shade at Bryan when he talks about him. They are both competing to win the same girl’s heart, though.

Dean and Peter enjoyed a game of chess together while they are talking about Bryan. At the time, he is out on a date with Rachel Lindsay. Peter says, “I think when he gets back, he’ll have a swagger to his step.” Dean explained that he feels like Bryan is pretty confident and did agree with him on this one.

It really sounds like Peter doesn’t like Bryan. He went on to talk about him and didn’t hold back. For some reason, they didn’t show this on The Bachelorette and the fans would have loved to see it. There is a lot of information filmed for each episode and there is no way for them to fit all of it into the show, though. They try to put the most important information on the episodes.

Peter explained that he thinks that Rachel needs a different type of guy than Bryan is, but maybe he just feels like they aren’t very much alike and that he is the perfect one for Rachel Lindsay. Peter tells Dean that he doesn’t want someone like Bryan for Rachel. Peter felt like if they spent the entire day together, she might be done with Bryan by the end.

Peter really does feel like Bryan comes off as “a little too smooth.” Peter also talked about how on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan made a comment saying that Will could have his sloppy seconds and he didn’t care for that comment at all. It did not impress him. Dean explains that maybe Rachel wanted to spend some one on one time with Bryan so she could see if he is someone she would want to be with long-term. That is the best way to get to know a guy better. Bryan is a bit older at 37-years-old and still single.

Are you surprised by what Peter Kraus had to say about Bryan Abasolo? Do you think that these two are really friends? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

