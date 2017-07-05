Sex Robot News: Pedophiles Buying Underage Schoolgirl Dolls, Porn Has A New Name?

Sex robots are touted by many as the future of intimacy. However, some experts believe there is a dark side of such dolls. They believe it is basically porn in a new avatar.

The Foundation for Responsible Robotics has claimed that isolated elderly people may use sex robots for company. It can be useful even those who are in a long distance relationship. Professionals also believe that such dolls could be used for sexual therapy.

However, some experts are alarmed at the fact that sex robots could replace sex workers in the future. In addition, people might start preferring robots to humans for sexual pleasure. Barcelona opened a brothel of sex robots in February, even though local authorities were quick to shut it down.

While robot ethicists continue to doubt how sex dolls are going to influence the future of human intimacy, there are some professionals who are working really hard to replace human partners with its robotic counterparts. Professor Oliver Bendel, from the ‎University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, believes sex robots will be delivered in all shapes and sizes in future. At the same time, it could also come in abstract forms for the sole purpose of functionality.

The Guardian quoted the professor as claiming that sex robots would be able to understand “every wish from eyes.” And, that’s going to happen in the next 20 years.

However, there are many other experts who are skeptic about sex robots, even though the use of such pleasure-dolls seems inevitable in the near future. Professor Noel Sharkey believes using sex robots in care homes is controversial, The Telegraph reported. According to the FRR co-founder, people with severe Alzheimer’s do not have the capability to differentiate between a sex doll and a human partner.

“We need to think about as a society what we want to do about it.”

Dr. Kathleen Richardson, from De Montfort University, believes sex robots would definitely make people more socially isolated. According to her, sex robots happen to be a form of pornography. She believes there should be a ban not on the dolls but on the commercial sex trade around it.

One alarming part of this technological advancement is its use among pedophiles. A Japanese manufacturer of pleasure dolls have started selling underage schoolgirl dolls for pedophiles. Trottle founder Shin Takagi, who is a self-confessed pedophile himself, claims that the use of sex dolls is useful. According to him, he has never assaulted any child simply because he regularly uses child dolls for sex.

Only a limited number of companies, such as Sex Bot, True Companion and Android Love Doll, make sex robots at the moment. According to the BBC, such companies will now start selling realistic-looking dolls that can speak and move around.

[Featured Image by Taro Karibe/Getty Images]