Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors: All You Need To Know About The Next-Gen Smartphone

Samsung is riding high on the success of its 2017 flagships – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – and rumors pertaining to the next-gen model dubbed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are already emerging online.

Even as Samsung gears up for the much-awaited launch of its Galaxy Note 8, consumers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S9, which is anticipated to debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February next year.

Here’s a look at all the Galaxy S9 rumors and speculations that are keeping Samsung fans on their toes as they await the arrival of the next-gen flagship.

Galaxy S9 And Galaxy S9+ Codenames

Earlier in May, South Korean publication The Bell revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices were already under development. The smaller Galaxy S9 has been codenamed Star, while the bigger sibling is called Star 2.

The publication also indicated that the production for the upcoming devices began almost three to four months earlier than for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets. This suggested that either Samsung would launch the next flagships earlier than it did in 2017, or that the upcoming smartphones boast certain features and functionalities that take longer to be incorporated properly.

Samsung Galaxy S9 To Boast Snapdragon 845 SoC?

Rumors have been abuzz regarding the Samsung Galaxy S9 and indicate that the next-gen handset would most probably sport a design, which is similar to that of predecessor Galaxy S8. The 2017 flagship’s almost bezel-less dual-curved edge design has been much appreciated by fans and there is no reason why the company would change the same.

However, a possibility exists that Samsung may alter the position of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ fingerprint sensor when compared to the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8’s fingerprint scanner is located on the rear of the handset – below the camera – which makes it difficult for a user to reach the same. The awkward placement also results in the camera lens getting smudged, which has drawn plenty of flak. To keep consumers happy, Samsung could possibly try to embed the fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S9’s display, something it was unable to implement on the Galaxy S8 due to time constraint.

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks have suggested that Qualcomm is also collaborating with Samsung on its next chipset, the Snapdragon 845, which is expected to be housed in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Some Galaxy S9 rumors suggest that Samsung may decide to change the smartphone’s resolution from Quad HD+ to 4K and also increase the RAM to at least 6 GB. Dual rear cameras are also another possible addition since the Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to be equipped with a dual rear-camera setup. The Galaxy S9 will most likely run on the Android O platform.

Price and Release Date

A strong possibility exists that Samsung will debut the Galaxy S9 at the MWC 2018 and not a month later as it did with the Galaxy S8. Like previous iterations, the Galaxy S9 may launch a month after its debut. If the Galaxy S9 houses an embedded fingerprint scanner, the device’s price may see a slight increase from that of the Galaxy S8.

[Featured Image by C Flanigan/Getty Images]