Kate Middleton’s Topless Pics: No Verdict For Case That Reminds Prince William Of Mom Princess Diana’s Death

There is no verdict yet for the criminal case related to Kate Middleton’s topless pics. Prince William earlier compared the “harassment” with mom Princess Diana’s death that had reportedly involved a similar invasion of privacy by paparazzi photographers.

Five years down the line, the decision was further postponed by a French court. The Royals filed the lawsuit against six media representatives involved in the controversial photographs that had been taken in September 2012. The couple was on a three-day break in Provence, southern France during that time.

Presiding judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin was expected to announce a verdict at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre on July 4. However, the court said it would need more time to come to a decision. The verdict is now expected on September 5, 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge was newly married to William, when the couple stayed in a chateau in the south of France. The Queen’s nephew, Earl Snowdon, is the owner of the secluded villa. Kate was reportedly sunbathing topless in the beach, when paparazzi photographers captured photos of her.

The topless photos were published by Closer magazine and La Provence, a local newspaper. While La Provence published Kate’s bikini photos, the French magazine went ahead to publish the topless ones. According to The Telegraph, one of the published photographs showed Prince William rubbing sunscreen lotion on topless Kate Middleton.

Prince William issued a statement at a court in Nanterre, west of Paris. He said that the idea was to enjoy their privacy during the vacation, as they were aware of the French being respectful of the private life of their guests. According to him, it was shocking to know the “clandestine” way the photos had been taken.

The statement also referred to Princess Diana’s death. The photographs apparently reminded the Royals of the harassment Prince William’s mom faced because of paparazzi photographers. The invasion of privacy eventually led to the fatal car accident that killed her in August 1997.

According to The Sun, Prince William and Kate Middleton have demanded £42,000 from La Provence and £1.3million from Closer magazine. Three photographers, Valerie Suau, Dominique Jacovides and Cyril Moreau, are involved in the case.

Suau, the 53-year-old La Provence photographer who had taken the photos with a tele lens from a public road, told the court that she had no intention to violate the Royal couple’s privacy. The other two photographers have pleaded not guilty.

