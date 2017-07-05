‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3: Ofelia Is Finally Sighted In The Mid-Season Finale Promo

Ever since Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) left the main group in Season 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, speculation has been rife as to when she will show up again. Now, a trailer for the two-hour mid-season finale of Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead reveals Ofelia’s return to the show.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Since Ofelia parted ways with Madison’s (Kim Dickens) group, fans have been speculating over where — and when — she will return to Fear the Walking Dead. These theories have ranged from Ofelia being held hostage by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) to being the next villain in the zombie apocalypse series.

But now, a trailer released for the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 reveals Ofelia will appear in Episode 7. The shocking moment also reveals she is a member of Qualetaqa Walker’s (Michael Greyeyes) group that turned up in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Madison’s group, who have now joined Jeremiah Otto’s Broken Jaw Ranch, are now in direct conflict with Walker’s group after he threatened the ranch and killed some of their group. Walker claims the ranch is on his land, and now that the apocalypse has hit, he would like it back.

The trailer for Episode 7 of the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead shows Ofelia standing behind Walker. This can be seen around the 0.18 – 0.19-second mark according to Comic Book. As yet, it is unclear how Ofelia ended up with Walker’s group, since the last time she was seen was in the Season 2 finale when Jeremiah Otto confronted her at the border. However, a facial injury in the following screen capture of Ofelia’s appearance in Episode 7 indicates she may not be there of her own volition.

Was Ofelia somehow captured and is now being held hostage by Walker’s group? However, if she is a hostage, it appears she could be present at Broken Jaw Ranch with Walker and without restraint. Could she actually be there because she wants to be? And if this is the case, what would cause her to stay with them.

While a member of Walker’s group could have caused Ofelia’s facial injury, some fans wonder if maybe Jeremiah did it. Or, if not him, then maybe his son, Troy (Daniel Sharman). After all, Troy is known for violent acts. And if one of the Ottos did cause injury to Ofelia, it could be a catalyst for her joining Walker’s group.

Further to this theory is the fact that a promotional still was released by AMC prior to when Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead commenced showing Ofelia with Walker’s group. This image has since been removed from their site, but in the image, Ofelia was seen standing alongside Walker. In the image, it appears they are talking to Jake Otto. So, could Ofelia actually be a contributing member of Walker’s group. In fact, if she is involved with negotiations between Walker’s group and the Ottos, could she be considered a valued member?

And, if this is the case, could Ofelia actually be the female villain Fear‘s showrunner, Dave Erickson, hinted at during an interview with Comic Book.

“There’s gonna be a new prominent character, who we’re gonna meet south of the border, who is going to have an impact on Nick and Luciana, and Strand most likely. She will become somebody, I think, who can rival any of the powerful characters we’ve had on the show or will have on the show. The idea is to create opposing forces on either side of the border and see what happens when they end up in conflict and what happens if our family is on opposite sides of the conflict.”

Whose side do you really think Ofelia is on in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with a two-hour mid-season finale, Episode 7 (titled “The Unveiling”), of Season 3 on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for this episode is below.

“A new arrival sows a divide within the ranch. Meanwhile, Alicia forms a new relationship in the hopes of maintaining peace.”

