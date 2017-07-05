On July 2, President Donald Trump posted a mock video of himself wrestling CNN over fraud news coverages. The uploaded GIF shows the President of the United States taking down a person with the CNN logo emblazoned on his face. The footage appears to have been taken from April 1, 2007, when former business mogul was pulled to the mat by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Donald Trumps’ tweet has gathered a lot of heat online. The tweet itself has been considered as the most retweeted tweet ever, with more than 331,702 retweets and 556,332 likes. The wrestling video was originally lifted from a post on Reddit for President Trump’s fans. The GIF was posted by a user named HanA****eSolo.

The racist internet troll behind the emblazoning CNN’s logo has issued an official apology.

Redditor HanA****eSolo issued a mea culpa on Tuesday for the offensive remarks. The user, who has wiped out their reddit history, called the Trump-CNN clip “a prank, nothing more.”

The apology is titled “To my fellow redditors in this community, the rest of reddit and the media/public, I apologize.”

HanA****Solo started their latest post by first apologizing to the reddit community for dragging the website and the community under media controversy. He accepted that the created posts were racist, anti-semitic, and bigoted.

He then suggested that he is not a hateful person as the media is presenting him to the world instead, he never supports violence or actions against others simply on race, or the lifestyle they choose to have.

“I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life,” they wrote.

“I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on Reddit.”

HanA***Solo called this troll video an “eye opener” as it has shown to them what others may think about such pranks. He further accepted that free speech is everyone’s right but that does not mean that people can post whatever they wish. He also talked about America’s first amendment and how it protects the media and the press, as reported by CNN.

“What the President’s feed showed was not the original post that was posted here, but loaded up somewhere else and sound added to it then sent out on Twitter. I thought it was the original post that was made and that is why I took credit for it. I have the highest respect for the journalist community and they put their lives on the line every day with the jobs that they do in reporting the news.”

Apparently, this was not the first hate related post that was found on HanA****Solo’s feeds on the reddit. After their Trump-CNN clip went viral, Georgia Southern University assistant professor Jared Yates Sexton tweeted other posts by the redditor.

Here's another meme from the guy Trump tweeted, this one showing CNN personalities with Jewish stars. pic.twitter.com/BJoJ751eMQ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 2, 2017

After Sexton started tweeting the posts, he himself received death threats, he told HuffPost.

“There’s a fever pitch to this dialogue that is dangerous to everybody,” Sexton said.

“And it’s the people who are mentally ill, who are unhinged, who are unwell — they pick up on this stuff. And they are really, really moved to act by it.”

CNN tracked down the guy who made the meme Trump tweeted – and they're threatening to dox him. pic.twitter.com/y9pNollk5m — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 5, 2017

As of this writing, the White House has not issued any comment on the Donald Trump-CNN mock video tweet other than Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying on Monday that, “The video didn’t come from Reddit.” At the same time, CNN journalists have vowed not to cower to any threats of violence coming from the highest office.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images]