Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Deny Pregnancy And ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Rumors, Couple Already Has A Marital Home

After months of speculations, South Korea’s hottest couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo shocked their fans with the announcement of their wedding set to take place on October this year.

Shortly after Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s surprise announcement on Wednesday morning, attention is now turning toward several rumors linked to the couple and their forthcoming marriage.

In a recent report by allkpop, it was alleged that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s marriage announcement was something unexpected and unplanned. The outlet revealed that there were claims that the highly-anticipated nuptial is most likely a “shotgun wedding.”

Rumors have it that the Descendants Of The Sun actress is currently pregnant with her co-star’s child, prompting them to tie the knot as soon as possible. However, a representative from Song Hye Kyo’s agency vehemently denied the allegations.

The UAA (United Artist Agency) reiterated that the 35-year-old actress is “absolutely not” pregnant with Song Joong Ki’s baby. When asked if the Song-Song couple started their romance after the phenomenal airing of their drama show Descendants of the Sun, the source did not provide any details and just responded bluntly with, “I don’t know.”

Aside from the never-ending pregnancy rumors, fans of the couple are also curious about the luxurious house that Song Joong Ki purchased allegedly as their marital home.

In January, the 31-year-old actor reportedly bought a lavish two-storey house with a basement worth $8.9 million. The house, which is located at Itaewon-dong, Seoul, has a total floor area of 371.7 square meters and sits on land measuring 602 square meters.

Meanwhile, an official from Song Joong Ki’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, revealed that the company was not aware of the actor’s purchase. Song Joong Ki is currently living with his parents in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.

The Song-Song couple, who had repeatedly denied rumors that they were dating, shocked their fans with the announcement of their upcoming wedding. In a joint statement released by the couple’s management agencies, they asked fans for their understanding of the situation, adding that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be sharing the details to their strong followers separately.

“Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways. There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message. We ask for everyone’s understanding. We ask for you to send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together, and the two actors will be conveying the news to their fans separately.”

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will tie the knot on October 31 this year.

