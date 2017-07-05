Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Back Together?

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are reportedly back together. The couple was spotted getting cozy at a dinner in New York.

According to People, sources have confirmed that Scarlett and Colin have rekindled their romance. The two were seen at the Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton the night after the “Weekend Update” host celebrated his 35th birthday.

Johansson and Jost have been in an on-and-off romance. According to Page Six, they were spotted holding hands and having drinks back in June at an Upper East Side restaurant. They were also reportedly seen making out at the after party of Saturday Night Live‘s season finale. However, when Jost left for France for a Cannes Lions event, Scarlett was photographed holding hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn at Upper East Side eatery Scalinatella. But now they are reportedly back on and seemed very much into each other.

Us Weekly magazine added that they were also seen soaking in the sun on Ditch Plains Beach with Jost’s brother and sister-in-law.

Johansson, 32, separated from her husband Romain Dauriac last year after two years of marriage. Earlier this year, Scarlett filed a divorce from her estranged husband, with whom she shared 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy. It was Scarlett who decided the split and divorce, citing differences in their lifestyle. Sources told Us Weekly that despite this, they have an amicable relationship. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds until 2008.

They were spotted looking cozy at the Palm in East Hampton https://t.co/afITIsUGVy — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2017

Jost dated Rashida Jones for three years. He wrote and starred in Staten Island Summer. Scarlett is currently promoting her new movie Rough Night. She is also set to return in Avengers: Infinity War.

Johansson teased that there is a scene for the Black Widow, the character she portrays in the Avengers: Infinity War, that left her devastated. She revealed that Black Widow reunited with The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. In the ongoing relationship of Black Widow and The Hulk, she felt like their scenes somehow resonated a lot of what is going on with her personal life.

Scarlett Johansson is teasing a “devastating” reunion of the Hulk and Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War. https://t.co/kG6GufbEt4 pic.twitter.com/T9VarsCbKJ — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 3, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to be released in April 2018.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka]