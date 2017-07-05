Melania Trump Stuns In $1,477 Royal Blue Esteban Cortazar Dress And Louboutin Pumps For The Fourth Of July

First Lady Melania Trump, along with the president, vice president, and second lady, hosted military families today at the White House in celebration of Fourth of July. As part of a longstanding tradition, select military families were treated to a picnic on the White House lawn. Tonight, the families will be treated to a fireworks display, according to One America News Network.

As usual, the first lady dressed the part. Melania Trump wore a royal blue dress that resembled closely to the shade of blue in the American Flag. The fit and flare dress came with thick straps, a scoop neck, and a thick, white border near the bottom. The dress also came with an asymmetrical hem, right on par with current trends.

Melania Trump paired the blue dress with a pair of white Christian Louboutins, which White House Wardrobe notes she wore earlier in the week. She opted to go jewelry-free today, something that she’s made a habit of as of late. As usual, Melania also stuck to her signature style of loose beach waves and an off-center middle part.

This particular blue dress is by designer Esteban Cortazar and retails for $1,477. This appears to be the first time that Melania Trump has worn this particular Cuban-born designer. In recent weeks, the first lady has donned designs by Adam Lippe, J. Mendel, and Roland Mouret.

#FLOTUS in lovely blue #EstebanCortázar dress for #FourthofJuly!????: Getty Nicholas Kammm It’s available for $532: http://shopstyle.it/l/bWrK A post shared by White House Wardrobe (@whitehousewardrobe) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

For those looking to purchase this dress but can’t afford the hefty price tag, Farfetch currently has the dress on sale for $532 (though the website has it listed at $565), according to White House Wardrobe‘s Instagram account. Unlike some of Melania’s previous looks, this dress does not appear to be custom made, as it’s identical to the dress available for sale. Unfortunately, the dress is currently out of stock, though you can opt in to be notified once the dress is back in stock.

Karen and I are looking forward to continuing America's Independence Day celebration with the Washington DC fireworks later tonight. pic.twitter.com/bpSh2mNiyt — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 5, 2017

