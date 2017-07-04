Australian Gamers Can Finally Download SEGA Forever Games On iOS And Android

When SEGA announced that people could download all of their classic games onto their smartphones and tablets, everyone who remembered the games from their youth were excited — except for those in Australia. When they went to download the first five SEGA forever games, they soon discovered that they were region locked and could not relive their childhood just yet. However, SEGA have now rectified this issue and Australian gamers can check out the free games via their Android or iOS products.

According to Business Insider, two weeks ago, SEGA announced that five classic games, Sonic the Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II, would be available to download and play for free on users’ smartphones and tablets. As a previous Inquisitr article points out, SEGA then planned to release a new game every two weeks, “eventually incorporating titles from every SEGA console from the SG-1000 through to the Dreamcast.”

SEGA fans immediately jumped on their devices and downloaded their favorite retro game from the five released. However, for Australian gamers, their excitement was quickly cut short when it was revealed they could not download their favorite SEGA games due to their location. Location or region locking is common in Australia, a country that quite often has differing licenses for their media.

For example, many fans can’t even watch the latest trailers for AMC’s The Walking Dead on AMC’s official website or YouTube channel because Australian licensing with the network restricts their access to this form of media. Fans then have to wait for different versions of the trailers to be uploaded to YouTube before they can watch each new trailer, even though their cable provider, Foxtel, airs the program in a comparable time frame to the series in the U.S.

So, Australians are used to a delay in their media, even if they aren’t happy about it. However, SEGA has now allowed Australian gamers access to their SEGA Forever games and the first five classic SEGA games are now available to download to Australian devices.

Since SEGA dropped their first five games, fans and media outlets alike have already played and reviewed SEGA Forever. So far, a lot of these reviews have been negative, thanks to “dropped frames, hitches, or skips.” SEGA is reportedly working on these glitches.

While the original games were designed to be played with a game controller, now, on smartphones and tablets, a touchscreen controller is implemented.

All of these games are currently available for free to download and play. However, these games contain advertisements. While these ads are played during the game, it does not affect game play, as they usually occur at the end of each level. If gamers want an ad-free environment, a fee of approximately $1.99 is applicable.

Australian gamers can currently download the first five SEGA Forever games using the Google Play or the App store. So far, Australians can only download the original five SEGA Forever games.

[Featured Image by SEGA]