Watch Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel & Start Time

On Tuesday, many Americans are preparing to watch the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular 2017 live streaming online or on television for the Fourth of July celebration. The annual event will be taking place for its 44th year and features talented musical performers along with a dazzling display of fireworks in the night sky. The Boston show has taken place over the Charles River Esplanade since 1973, with national television broadcasting from 1991 through the present year. Here are the latest details on tonight’s big special including how to watch the Boston Pops fireworks show live on TV or even streaming online for free.

Over the years, various networks have carried the Boston Pops-hosted event including A&E, CBS, and local Boston station WBZ-TV. As reported by Emily Yahr of the Washington Post, tonight’s show from Boston will be shown on Bloomberg Television and hosted by their anchors, Alix Steel and Carol Massar. The annual celebration of Independence Day features the famous Boston Pops Orchestra with Keith Lockhart serving as the conductor. In addition, there’s a lineup of musicians performing various patriotic hits. Among the scheduled acts are pop artist Andy Grammer, “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and singer Melissa Etheridge.

According to Heavy.com in their report on Tuesday, the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will perform hits by a variety of stars. Among the songs that viewers will hear are “ROCK in the USA” by John Mellencamp, “America” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Roots” by Zac Brown Band, “Don’t Let Me Down” by Chainsmokers, and “Back in the USA” by Chuck Berry. The entire show is expected to run for approximately three hours on television.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular 2017 has a start time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday evening. This is when the concert special begins. Coverage of the fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage of the special is available for cable and satellite viewers on the Bloomberg Television channel. There is also live streaming available on the Bloomberg website or compatible mobile apps for cable and satellite subscribers.

For a free way to watch tonight’s concert and fireworks special, anyone with a hi-speed internet connection should consider signing up for a one-week free trial of SlingTV. The channel streaming service offers Bloomberg TV as part of the Sling Orange or Sling Blue lineups, either of which can be selected at the time of signing up for a free trial.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]