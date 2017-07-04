Current GFW Impact Star And Former Champion In WWE Announces Retirement Date, Which Is Coming Soon

This past week has been a big one for wrestling, as it saw the closing of one promotion’s door and another broadening its name, but it also brought about the official retirement date of a longtime star. When Slammiversary XV took place this weekend, it was the end of TNA Impact Wrestling, as it was re-branded as Global Force Wrestling. However, fans also learned that 2017 was going to be the final year in the career of former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim.

On Monday night, Global Force Wrestling officially taped their first episode of Impact, which is set to air this Thursday, and it delivered a shocking announcement. After almost two decades in the world of professional wrestling, Kim revealed that 2017 is going to be her final year, WrestleZone reports.

Kim headed out to the ring to deliver a promo and revealed to everyone that she is going to be retiring soon. She actually hasn’t wrestled since October of last year when she had to vacate the TNA Knockouts Championship due to a back injury, but she does plan on coming back soon.

Unfortunately for her fans, they won’t get to see too much more of her once she’s back.

Gail said 2017 will be her last year wrestling #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/VKJ0OhtiCj — Josh (@joshua7520) July 4, 2017

As Fightful reported, her back injury from last year has played a big part in her decision to retire, but she is going out in a good position, winning six TNA Knockouts Championships and even one Knockouts Tag Team Championship reign during her different runs with the company.

Kim will say in her promo on Thursday that she wants to go out on top, which means she may get back into the title picture upon her return to the ring.

Gail Kim has had a great career, which started out in 2000 and has spanned almost two full decades, but it is time for her to call it quits. She captured the WWE Women’s Championship on one occasion and held titles on seven different occasions in TNA Impact Wrestling to showcase a brilliant life in the ring. It is unfortunate that injuries have plagued her recently, but she will have her time in Global Force Wrestling before officially retiring from the ring at the end of 2017.

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]