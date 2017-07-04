Kendall Jenner Shows Off Nipples In Steamy Instagram Shot Amid Lawsuit Drama

Kendall Jenner surely knows how to shrug off threats of a lawsuit over a t-shirt line: by taking off her own shirt for her Instagram followers. The reality TV star turned model celebrated America’s Independence Day by stripping down to a bikini, with a lace top that revealed all of the star’s assets.

Ms. Jenner captioned the photo with a simple American flag emoji, apparently dedicating her toned abs and the little left to the imagination to the United States of America.

The star has stepped out flaunting her nipples previously, so this isn’t necessarily a daring move for Kendall Jenner. On June 5, the star was seen out and about in Los Angeles in a white sun dress, which barely covered anything.

Kendall Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, has recently faced controversy over an Instagram image of her own in which the lip kit mogul is posing topless on a bed smoking what appears to be marijuana with a male hand on the top of her head.

The sisters themselves have recently landed themselves in hot water over their recently pulled t-shirt line, which could cost them more than one lawsuit. The pair superimposed their own images, or their initials, over photos and album art for iconic rappers and rock stars. Both the estates of Jim Morrison and Notorious B.I.G. have declared they are planning to or contemplating suing the Kendall + Kylie brand.

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie were selling the controversial t-shirts for $125 a pop. Before the bands even commented on the images, several fans expressed outrage over the price of the t-shirts as well as “ruining” iconic band photos.

The pair has apologized for their mistakes and pulled the t-shirt line, but this has not been enough for The Doors or Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.’s mother. While Wallace has stated that the matter is not yet settled, The Doors have confirmed that they will pursue a lawsuit against Kylie and Kendall Jenner. It is unclear if Jim Morrison’s estate also is planning a separate suit or if they will file with the band.

Despite the controversy, Kylie and Kendall Jenner still recently enjoyed a vacation in Wyoming with their father, Caitlyn Jenner.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images]