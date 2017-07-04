Duggar Family Celebrates July 4th As Josh Duggar Scandal Rages On And Baby Israel Turns 2 Years Old

Duggar family is gearing up for July 4th celebrations in Arkansas. While they have faced many dramas and scandals, especially spurred on by Josh Duggar, they are determined to have a memorable national holiday.

This year, many of the family members are back in their home state. From their Instagram updates, it sounds like Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband Austin Forsyth are returning home from their honeymoon just in time for July 4th. After their June wedding, they have enjoyed their time in the Swiss Alps and Israel as they start their lives as a married couple.

Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard and their baby Israel are also home for the national holiday as Jill prepares for her second baby delivery. The Dillards spend a significant portion of the year in Central America, where they are working as missionaries.

Just a few days before the 4th, the family threw a little birthday party for baby Israel, who turned two years old. Israel was the first baby to be born on the family’s spin-off Jill & Jessa Counting On, which makes him special to the show’s fans. Check out a picture Jill uploaded on her Instagram of her growing son!

???? my little baby! He's so affectionate. Can't believe he is so big already! #2yearsold #israeldaviddillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

It’s not obvious yet if Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo will fly in from Texas to celebrate the American family with her side of the family. After the wedding, the 23-year-old Duggar moved to Laredo, Texas to support Jeremy as he continues his studies in Christian missions.

The post that the Duggars made to commemorate July 4th is also tinged in a religious tone. They strongly relate to the fact that many of the founding fathers were devout Christians.

“We are so very thankful for this nation,” they wrote on Facebook. “Our founding fathers established a country 241 years ago that allows us to worship God and practice our faith with freedom. It’s a precious freedom that so many around the world do not enjoy. It is so important to remember to pray for our nation and our leaders. As we enjoy family and friends and fireworks today, let us all give thanks for the blessings of God America has enjoyed and the freedoms it provides each of us. God bless America!”

Meanwhile, their eldest boy Josh Duggar is still shrouded in drama and scandal. With a Los Angeles DJ suing him in court for using his photo to create a profile on Ashley Madison, Josh has not been able to let his wrongdoings fade into the past. With his wife Anna Duggar expecting his fifth kid this year, he is hoping to turn his life around.

While Josh is not allowed on TLC’s spin-off show Jill & Jessa Counting On, his kids make frequent appearances on family Facebook.

Many of the fans have expressed that they would prefer not to see the eldest son make a comeback on the show.

“I love the show but I am not happy to see Josh,” Wendy Cassidy wrote. “I guess I am not as forgiving as you Church people. I would not want that man 5 feet in front of me with the woman he’s been with. You are stronger then him Anna, he is never going to change.”

Josh and Anna have not been active on their social media accounts ever since the scandal broke loose. Even on his wife’s birthday in June, Josh did not make any public statements. Instead, his mother Michelle wrote a very nice message for his wife, as she has gone through many trials and tribulations to keep her family together.

Do you think the Duggars will post family pictures including Josh and Anna for July 4th? Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will fly in from Texas? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]