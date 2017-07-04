Backstage News On Winner Of Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman Ambulance Match At ‘GBOF’

The feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman has occurred for nearly the entire year so far. While the goal was for Reigns to look like a stronger babyface by overcoming the odds of the “Monster Among Men,” it has actually elicited cheers for Strowman, even though he is doing what it required of him as a strong heel.

At WWE Great Balls of Fire, the two will seemingly close up the feud, as they are scheduled for an Ambulance Match. So far, the two have split a pay-per-view victory, as Reigns won at Fastlane, and Reigns won at Payback. This match is really positioned to propel the winner as a top contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

The early speculation was that Strowman was going to defeat Reigns at GBOF, leading to a match against Lesnar at SummerSlam. This would have Lesnar plow through Joe, Strowman, Rollins, and Balor before competing against Reigns at WrestleMania 34. However, with the new batch of theories looming, there seems to be a change of plans.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is now slated to defeat Strowman at the GBOF Ambulance Match.

When Reigns made his announcement of who he was going to face a couple of weeks ago on Raw, Strowman also made his return. Since there was still a match waiting to happen to end their feud, which was originally scheduled for Extreme Rules, it was moved to the upcoming event due to Strowman being injured.

Now, the report is stating that the Reigns vs. Lesnar match has been moved up due to WWE needing someone to defend the Universal Championship on the brand-exclusive pay-per-views. Since Lesnar has shown that his scheduled dates will not allow that, seeing how GBOF will be the first time he has defended the title since winning it at WrestleMania, the company is looking for someone who can commit to more appearances.

As a result of this change, the rumored matches of Lesnar vs. Rollins and Lesnar vs. Balor now looks to be scrapped. However, plans could always change, and WWE can remain loyal to their planned WrestleMania 34 main event.

