Kailyn Lowry doesn’t like any of her Twitter followers’ baby name suggestions.

On July 2, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal that both she and a friend are currently expecting a child with no chosen names for a boy or a girl. Unfortunately, the responses she got weren’t up to her standards, and she later informed a fan that she would not be using any of the ideas.

“Sooo [Tara Rhoads] and I are both due pretty soon and neither of us have baby names for a boy or girl,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted.

Then, after someone pointed out that they too were having a child and could use some of Kailyn Lowry’s fans’ suggestions, Lowry noted that the ideas thus far have been no good.

“Lol you can have them! I don’t want any of the suggestions,” she admitted.

After Kailyn Lowry shared the post, several fans weighed in with their disappointment in her rude comment and said she shouldn’t have asked for suggestions if she wasn’t going to be appreciative for the ideas. One particular fan even fired back at Kailyn Lowry, telling the longtime reality star that she might be in a different place in life if she was as picky with her men as she is with her baby names.

Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez and shares two older children, 7-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Isaac, with ex-husband Jo Rivera and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, respectively.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin called it quits on their marriage in May of last year, and months later, Lowry conceived a child with Chris Lopez. Then, just a short time after discovering her pregnancy, she and Lopez split.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are believed to be estranged at this time, and when it comes to their future, it’s hard to say whether Lopez will be around to see their son or daughter grow up.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who joined the cast months ago, tune into the upcoming Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]