Updated And Final Card For ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ – Huge Title Match Added With Big Stipulation

After last night’s Monday Night Raw, the card for Great Balls of Fire actually grew by quite a bit with three new matches added to the card. Two of them are title matches and the third is a grudge match that will not only be interesting, but it could be a massacre. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship is going to be the main event and focus of the pay-per-view (PPV), but the card doesn’t look bad overall.

An ambulance match, three title matches, and Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins had already been announced for this Sunday’s PPV, but WWE was far from done. The official website of WWE recapped all of the action from Raw and it was not expected that more matches were announced, but it was cool to see big bouts put in place.

The Hardy Boyz will take on the team of Sheamus and Cesaro one more time in an effort to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship, but this time, things will be different. They have had a regular match and even face off in a steel cage, but Sunday’s match will be a 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

The match is guaranteed to go for at least 30 minutes and the team to score the most decisions by the time the clock runs out will take the titles home. The Hardy Boyz captured the titles in their return match for WWE when they showed up at WrestleMania 33, but they want the belts back.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass worked well together as a tag team, but they are completely different physical specimens by comparison. Still, Enzo wants to take a shot at his former partner and he’s getting one at Great Balls of Fire, but he may end up regretting it.

It is possible that Enzo is going to make it entertaining at times, but this could get ugly in a hurry if he’s not careful.

A third new match was added on Raw as well and now, The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose yet again. Last night, Miz put the belt on the line against Heath Slater and he was able to retain.

Current card for Great Balls of Fire:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship: Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz

WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (Kickoff Match)

It may be a strange new name for a pay-per-view, but Great Balls of Fire is actually shaping up to be one of the better PPVs of the year. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe is going to be the ultimate end to the night and it will be a violent brawl, but there is so much more. The title bouts, Iron Man Tag Team fight, and Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass will make up for a fun night and hopefully, WWE can live up to the hype.

