Why Gordon Hayward Spurned The Utah Jazz For The Boston Celtics?

Gordon Hayward will reportedly sign a multi-year deal to play for the Boston Celtics next season. No official word has been made by Gordon Hayward or Boston, but according to ESPN, Hayward has decided to join the Celtics after spurning two huge offers. One was to stay with the Utah Jazz, the other was to play for the Miami Heat.

NBA free agent Gordon Hayward was expected to make a decision on which NBA team he should play for next season shortly. Barring a mystery team involved Hayward was choosing from the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

Everything was expected to be revealed regarding Hayward’s choice within the next 12-24 hours. News of Hayward’s destination is now known — Gordon Hayward will play for the Boston Celtics.

Why did Gordon Hayward spurn the Utah Jazz to join the Boston Celtics?

The Utah Jazz were the only team Gordon Hayward has played for during his career and there are several reasons why he could have been persuaded to return. But Gordon Hayward spurned the Jazz in order to join the Celtics. His decision was based on a combination of financial stability and a chance to win.

The Utah Jazz were in the position to give Gordon Hayward the most money due to the fact they had his “Bird Rights” (courtesy of Real GM). According to how the rules are structured, the Jazz were able to offer Gordon Hayward an extra season and eight percent more than any other team.

While Gordon Hayward was conducting his visits, the Utah Jazz were last on his list.

Huddling with the Jazz last was fitting because of the Gordon Hayward has with the organization. The Jazz likely offered Hayward the maximum contract allowed, and also went as far as honoring a wish of his — an opportunity to potentially play with point guard Ricky Rubio.

Just a couple of days before the Utah Jazz were scheduled to meet with Gordon Hayward, they acquired Ricky Rubio in a trade (courtesy of NBA.com) with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now with the news that Gordon Hayward will join the Boston Celtics, Rubio goes from being a piece to the Jazz’s playoff puzzle to a major cog.

With or without Gordon Hayward the Utah Jazz would be the fifth or sixth best team in the vaulted Western Conference. A fact that even by playing on a maximum contract would not appear to be easily acceptable by Hayward.

By going east, Gordon Hayward may have spurned the Utah Jazz’s offer, but he has placed a greater emphasis on winning.

Given the moves that several Western Conference teams have made, the Utah Jazz fall in the pecking order significantly.

Three non-playoff teams including the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings have all bolstered their postseason chances. Each team are now playoff contenders, with the Timberwolves likely the favorite to win their division. A couple of teams that finished near or just below the Jazz, also improved.

Despite being a playoff team last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder added a top 15 player in Paul George. The Los Angeles Clippers lost Chris Paul, but added Lou Williams, Patrick Beverly and Sam Dekker. They are also on the verge of signing Danilo Gallinari. Even the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will be improved.

While not making a major additions, the Trail Blazers have a full season of Jusuf Nurkic. The same can be said for the Pelicans, who have DeMarcus Cousins for a full year. The writing was on the wall for Gordon Hayward, who could have been in danger of never making it out of the first round ever again.

There are some conflicting reports about Gordon Hayward, has not made an official decision. Everything is speculation at this point. But a potential return to the Utah Jazz seems unlikely.

The Boston Celtics give Gordon Hayward the best chance to win now. When and if Hayward signs with the Celtics, Boston is solidified as the second best team in the Eastern Conference. There is also a strong possibility that the Celtics will be able to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers. What is obvious is that the potential roadblocks to championship contention is are fewer.

Despite being on the verge of adding Gordon Hayward, the Boston Celtics still are not complete. There is a serious need of a rim protector. Without one, the Celtics are still likely going to miss out on a trip to the NBA Finals.

Advancing to a conference finals is still an improvement for Gordon Hayward, who would like to compete for titles some day.

The Utah Jazz does not offer Gordon Hayward such luxury. Plus, the Jazz are not coached by Brad Stevens, who coached Gordon Hayward in college.

Familiarity, an opportunity to win with regularity and financial stability is why Gordon Hayward likely have spurned the Utah Jazz for the Boston Celtics. As for the Miami Heat, Hayward woukd have been perfect there as well, but the Celtics are closer to title contention.

