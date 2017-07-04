Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Doing ‘Good’ After Months Of Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t always been on the same page when it comes to their future plans for more kids but according to a new report, they are currently doing okay after months of rumored tension.

According to a new report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once at odds over whether they would have more kids. As the magazine’s insider explained on July 4, Kardashian was perfectly content with the two kids they have while West would love to have three of four more children.

As the magazine explained, Kim Kardashian was told she should not get pregnant a third time due to her past struggles with placenta accreta, which she suffered from during both of her pregnancies. Placenta accreta is a condition in which a woman’s placenta attaches to the uterine wall and prevents the uterus from easily detaching during birth.

“Even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids,” the source said. “He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him.”

As for Kim Kardashian, she used to be determined to keep their family at four but now, the People Magazine report explained, she’s warmed up to the idea of having more kids with her rapper husband. As the source explained, Kim Kardashian feels that her kids are growing up too fast and misses having a baby at home.

People Magazine’s insider went on to reveal that despite the ongoing rumors of divorce, things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been “good” for the past few months as they reportedly move forward with the process of surrogacy.

According to the report, Kardashian and West have “found the perfect surrogate” and are anxious to welcome their third child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in May of 2014 and share two children, 4-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West.

Kim Kardashian and her family, including husband Kanye West and their two kids, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

