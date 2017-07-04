Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest For The 10th Time

Joey Chestnut, the famous competitive eater, won his 10th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest this 4th of July by eating a record breaking 72 of the brand’s hot dogs. The San Jose, California native has taken home the Mustard Belt 10 times now, winning every year since 2007, except in 2015.

Two years ago, Matt Stonie took home the prize, but he lagged far behind Chestnut during this year’s 4th of July festivities. While Joey Chestnut broke a record for his hot dog eating, Stonie only managed to tuck in 48 hot dogs.

Second place went to Carmen Cinotti who as able to pull in 62 hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut admits that last year was a really rough round for him as he attempted to regain the title. However, this year, he says, was his best yet and he’s incredibly proud of his performance. Now that he has won two years in a row, he hopes to maintain his streak.

Last month, Joey Chestnut beat Matt Stonie in an ice cream sandwich eating competition. Bother were able to scarf down over 25 of the desserts in just six minutes, but Joey Chestnut was able to wolf down the tie breaker sandwich in a much quicker fashion.

I think she likes me. I love a big eye on a girl A post shared by Joey Chestnut (@joey.chestnut) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The competitive eater goes by the nickname “Jaws” and definitely lives up to the moniker. He states that although he is friends with the other competitive eaters that frequent the stage with him, that all disappears when they get on stage and begin competing. Since there is money on the line, they are more serious about the work that’s cut out for them and less about friendly rivalry.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place every 4th of July at the famous hot dog’s home on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The contest has been a tradition at the amusement park for several years and is broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

The current incarnation of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest began in 1972 during an Independence Day celebration. However, legend has it that the event began in 1916 when four immigrants settled a score on who was the most patriotic by holding a hot dog eating contest.

After 11 years, I finally found a challenge that beat me. 10kg of Japanese curry rice. I guess I have a reason to come back to Bangkok. A post shared by Joey Chestnut (@joey.chestnut) on Sep 14, 2016 at 6:16am PDT

[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]