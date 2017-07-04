‘Teen Mom 3’ Feud Reignited: Briana DeJesus Blasts Mackenzie Standifer For Liking A Shocking Twitter Post

Briana DeJesus exposed Mackenzie McKee just before giving birth to her second child.

According to a new report, Briana DeJesus got word that her former Teen Mom 3 co-star had liked a Twitter post about having her booted from Teen Mom 2 and quickly called her out for doing so.

After a fan on Twitter suggested people get together and protest Briana DeJesus’ addition to Teen Mom 2 in hopes of having her fired, McKee shockingly liked the photo and was quickly exposed via screenshot.

On July 4, In Touch Weekly shared details of the drama between the two women, revealing that DeJesus laughed at McKee in response to the liked Twitter post.

“Lmao [Mackenzie] why?” she asked.

As for Briana DeJesus’ fans, they were just as confused by Mackenzie McKee’s post and slammed the former reality star for being jealous and judgmental. Others accused the mother of three of failing to live up to her claims of being a strong Christian. After all, they explained, talking crap about others isn’t exactly in alignment with her faith.

Following the online drama, McKee returned to Twitter, where she shared a couple of cryptic tweets about someone who was being mean to her. In the first tweet, she told fans that she had found out that someone close to her was now cold-hearted and didn’t care about her. In her second post, McKee told fans she wasn’t going to let that person get her down because she has accomplished “so much.”

Briana DeJesus and Mackenzie McKee feuded earlier this year after DeJesus was named as the new addition to Teen Mom 2. As fans will recall, McKee spoke with Radar Online after the news broke and said she didn’t understand why MTV would have chosen DeJesus over her.

McKee also said that her fanbase is far more extensive and guessed that the network may have passed on hiring her for Teen Mom 2 because she has the same father for all three of her children while other members of the cast do not.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on May 21, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by MTV]