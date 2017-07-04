Trump’s Voter Fraud Probe: 44 States Refuse To Give Voter Information

The Inquisitr recently reported that two dozen states have refused to give Donald Trump voter information to proceed with the executive order into voter fraud, but the number has now gone up to 44 with just a handful of states complying.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requested information about voters from all 50 states last week. According to media outlets, this included information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, party affiliations, voting history since 2006, felony convictions, military status, information on whether they’re registered to vote in other states and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Several states told Kobach that they were unwilling to comply because it breached privacy laws in their state. Others said that they would disclose information that is already public record to the White House but would not dig further into the names and locales of current voters.

President Donald Trump is conducting a lengthy investigation into voter fraud, as he is convinced that many people vote fraudulently under names of dead relatives and friends and that they vote in multiple states.

His son, however, was found to be currently registered in more than one state at the time of Trump’s election.

Donald Trump has become very agitated by the states’ denial of voter information and recently tweeted that he wondered what they had to hide regarding voter data.

As of today, CNN reported that Florida and Nebraska are considering whether or not they will work with Trump and Kobach on releasing voter information. Hawaii and New Jersey have opted not to comment on whether or not they will participate, but the information will be made available at a later date on their final decision.

Six states have still not received an official letter from President Trump asking for voter information. Of those six states, however, four have already stated that they plan to withhold the information from the president and Kobach. These states are New Mexico, Michigan, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Currently, the only states that are actively complying with the order are Colorado, Missouri, and Tennessee.

