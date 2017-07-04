Feige Discusses 5 Film Arc for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man In MCU

With the new Spider-Man: Homecoming coming out this weekend, Feige decided to talk about the web-slinger’s character arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Feige talked about the how Spider-Man’s arc will be broken up across the movies. He mentioned Captain America: Civil War was the introduction to Peter Parker in the MCU and how Spider-Man: Homecoming would introduce audiences to his corner of the Universe.

“We are looking at a five-movie storyline — Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker,” said Feige.

Feige went on to discuss how the events of Civil War would directly affect Peter Parker’s state of mind as he heads into high school for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The next two films featuring Spider-Man would be Marvel Studios next two big Avengers movies. Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers sequel would also directly affect the way Parker understands the nuances of being both a superhero and a kid.

After the big Avengers event that pits the superheroes against the decade-long awaited fight against the Mad Titan Thanos teased back in the first Avengers movie, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel would lead the into the aftermath of the Avengers event.

Also, mentioned in the interview with Feige is the end of their original 22 film arc that they’d intended when they first teased Thanos in the after-the-credits scene in The Avengers.

Peter Parker’s introduction into the MCU could only be possible due to an unprecedented deal struck between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures as reported in Collider. The deal allows Marvel Studios to make the creative decisions for the character within the MCU while Sony Pictures finances and distributes the film. This deal allows Sony Pictures to take the box office earnings and while it may seem the Marvel Studios isn’t left with much, they do own the merchandising rights to the character.

After the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel which is set to be released in 2019 following the untitled fourth Avengers film, the deal could be up for renegotiation. Depending on how Sony Pictures react to how Spider-Man: Homecoming does and how that benefits the studio, a renegotiation for the character’s use in the MCU might be a possibility. Though with Sony Pictures recently announcing their new Venom film starring Tom Hardy with Ruben Fleischer directing, it seems the studio would want to use the character shortly.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be released on July 7 and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]