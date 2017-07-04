Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have returned to The States after their recent family vacation in the Bahamas, and soon, they will enjoy the festivities of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a new report, Jennifer Garner and her children, including Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, were recently spotted shopping for what appeared to be a Fourth of July celebration in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

On July 3, OK! Magazine shared a series of photos of the family, revealing that the group spent time shopping at the Norris Hardware store days ago. In the photos, Jennifer Garner was seen pushing a shopping cart full of lounge chairs as her oldest daughter carried several brooms.

As the magazine noted, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been extremely friendly exes in the years since they announced they were going their separate ways. In fact, in addition to their recent family trip to the Bahamas, Garner and Affleck have been seen together at their Los Angeles church.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split in June 2015 and officially moved forward with their divorce earlier this year. The couple had been married for about a decade at the time their breakup was announced.

Two years after announcing her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner stepped out in Malibu, California, where she enjoyed a dinner date with several girlfriends.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight at the time, a source recently revealed that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were working closely with one another to ensure their three kids are doing okay as they officially end their marriage.

As the outlet explained, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are planning to continue with their family traditions post-split.

Although Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s marriage was rocked by a nanny scandal around the time their split was confirmed, Garner later confirmed to Vanity Fair that news of Affleck’s alleged relationship with their former nanny was not what ended their relationship. Instead, the shocking rumor came months after their separation.

