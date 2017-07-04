Kristen Stewart Steps Out With Stella Maxwell Before Dazzling In A Unitard At The Paris Haute Couture

Kristen Stewart seems to be on a roll at a time when she is rocking everything – from relationship to coveted fashion weeks.

In the run up to one of the most highly-anticipated shows of all the fashion weeks, Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell made the most of their time in Paris stepping out for dinner together on Monday night before the Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Moreover, again on Tuesday, Kristen scored with this sequinned peddle-pusher jumpsuit when she appeared for the Chanel fashion show during Haute Couture event itself to debut the Fall‑Winter 2017/18 collection.

The Twilight star was happy to accompany her 27-years-old lady-love to the renowned City Of Love, and for the dinner date, the duo somewhat matched clothes in sexy grunge chic.

Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell looked chic in a pair of black leather pants which she paired with a black crop top, which showed off her super-toned midriff. She completed her look with a black leather bomber jacket and black and pink sneakers, wearing her long blonde hair loose in messy waves.

The typical tomboy look works for the lithe Kristen and in continuation with her style, she stepped out in a pair of torn black jeans, which she had rolled up around her ankles.

She also wore a loose cropped white T-shirt, printed with an image on the front and finished the look with a pair of black sneakers and a silver chain necklace.

Stella Maxwell making the most time with Kristen Stewart for dinner together in #Paris. #StellaMaxwell A post shared by The Celeb Instyle (@thecelebinstyle) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

In Paris. On Monday. This is new. Her hair is gone so dark ???????? #kristenstewart #stellamaxwell #chanel A post shared by Sonya Akhtar (@fiftyshadesofkristen) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

On Tuesday, at the Chanel Haute Couture Show, the actress who came out about her bisexuality in an interview with The Guardian in March, pulled off a black bedazzled ensemble with elan and stood out in the crowd.

The actress turned up to see the new collection in Paris wearing a strapless slinky catsuit that was covered in sequins and finished just below the knee. It clung to her enviable form outlining her sexy figure.

Stewart kept her accessories to a minimum to let the sequinned all-in-one take center stage, teaming it simply with a pair of black pointed stiletto pumps and circular shades. Her buzzcut featured platinum frosted tips, and make-up was done sparingly.

Stewart is no stranger to trying out a bold and unique look, and although she is one of few women who could make a skin-tight disco unitard look quite so spectacular at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, this 90s trend is certainly one that we can see creeping into our wardrobes.

It is endearing to see how Kristen makes every opportunity count by being there beside her girlfriend and spending ample time with her and at the same time also wowing her fans with these unforgettable and sparkling public appearances.

“I can be nothing other than myself,” she had said. And this new-found confidence in herself and a determination to preserve originality seems to be taking her to all the right places in her life. More power and all the best to this young star.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]