Leslie Jones Admits She Does Not Have A ‘Secret BF’: ‘I Have Terrible Luck With Men, They Don’t Like Me’

Leslie Jones is single and talking about it on social media so that everyone knows she is on the market. Jones revealed that she is single in a July 4 tweet and joked that she doesn’t have a boyfriend because men “don’t like me.”

The 49-year-old Saturday Night Live star took to Twitter on Tuesday, about a week after telling Conan O’Brien that she has a “secret boyfriend.” To set the record straight and clear any confusion about her relationship status that her previous comments might have caused, Jones admitted that contrary to the impression she gave during her appearance on Conan, she does not have a “secret boyfriend.”

“Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend. I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!”

She had told Conan that she was secretly dating someone and wanted to keep his identity a secret so that people wouldn’t bother him.

“I kinda am seeing someone,” she told O’Brien. “Like, it’s a secret so I don’t want everybody bothering him.”

“I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for,'” she said. “Then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.’ Don’t get me in trouble!”

However, in her July 4 tweet, Jones admitted she was joking about having a “secret” boyfriend.

Jones had talked about the type of man she would like to have during her appearance on Conan.

“I like a dude that makes me laugh,” she said. “It’s not hard to make me laugh… because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men!”

Jones’ latest tweet is consistent with her reputation for being brutally frank about her personal life in public. She has talked about her love life on multiple occasions in the past. During a previous appearance on SNL, she talked about the challenges she has faced finding a partner. She also revealed on Conan why she thinks she is single. She noted that while successful men get all the women, successful women don’t get any men because men find them intimidating.

“This is what’s upsetting me about this whole new fame thing,” she said. “Everybody says you get the fame, and you get the money, and you get the men… Like Colin [Jost], Michael Che, all of them get all kinds of women. But I don’t get [men]. Men are completely scared of me.”

Last August, after her personal website was hacked and nude photos and personal data released, she joked about it during her appearance on SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment.

“All they did was release some nude pics of me which is nothing because, I don’t know if y’all know this about me, but I ain’t shy,” Jones said. “I am very comfortable with who I am. I am an open book. I keep my porn in a folder labeled ‘porn.’ If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask!”

