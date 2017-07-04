‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s Winner Reportedly Backs Out Of Engagement

Rachel Lindsay is yet to pick out her final four in the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, but there are rumors that she might not find love on the reality dating show after all. Her winner reportedly backs out of their engagement.

The Bachelorette Season 13 wrapped up its production in May, and according to spoilers from Reality Steve, she picked up Bryan Abasolo. They reportedly got engaged at the end of the season. However, there is a possibility that Bryan is looking a way out of his engagement with Rachel, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

This speculation comes from the fact that Bryan has a history of being a reality star. He was part of UPN’s show The Player in 2004. So while Rachel might be ready to get married and settle down, it could be a different thing for Bryan. He is probably on the show because he wants to make a name for himself, rumors said. The pressure that the couple will face after The Bachelorette finished airing can also be considered as a factor that Bryan might not push through with their engagement.

Initially, The Bachelorette 13 spoilers reveal that Peter Kraus is the winner, but Steve’s sources stand corrected. Fans would find out in the finale episode in August and would just have to wait and see how Rachel and Bryan would turn out as a couple.

#TheBachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo dissed by his ex, Jubilee Sharpe from Ben Higgins’ season https://t.co/37gw1K0pRp — AcceptThisRose.com (@IWatchBachelor) June 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Rachel teased that the next episode of The Bachelorette would show her breakdown like she never has before, per Reality TV World. Six men are still running toward becoming her fiance: Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger, Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus, Adam Gottschalk, and Matt Munson. In the episode airing on July 10, Rachel would have to say goodbye to two men to determine her final four.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Rachel will have three one-on-one dates and one group date when they travel to Geneva, Switzerland. The first date was with Bryan. They got to drive a fancy car going to a famous watch shop, and Rachel gave him a timepiece. Later in the date, Bryan reportedly opened up about a troubled past relationship.

Bachelorette Rachael at the next table. #iknowbachelorettescoop #wontduvulge A post shared by Mike Sleeper Photography (@sleeperfineart) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Dean Unglert also got a one-on-one date with Rachel, wherein they visited Old Town Geneva. According to ABC, Dean was full of a sense of humor, but deep inside, he is concerned about introducing Rachel to his dysfunctional family. The third one-on-one date is with Peter. They flew over the Swiss Alps in a helicopter and rode a dog sled. The group date included Eric, Matt, and Adam. Only Eric got a rose, and Matt and Adam were sent home.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]