‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday July 5: Victoria’s Final Demand Before Paying Off Juliet

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 5, reveals Devon (Bryton James) longing for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), while she hits the sack with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Lane has been under serious stress lately because of the lawsuit, but could Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jordan’s bond be the cause of tension for both couples? Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has agreed to pay off Juliet Helton (Laur Allen), but what could her final demand be before she hands over the check?

Wednesday, July 5 starts off with a sizzling encounter between Hilary and Jordan as they thoroughly enjoy making up between the sheets. The couple will be celebrating their reunion, and it will seem as if she is enjoying their love making, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans know, however, that she definitely still has her ex-husband, Devon, on her mind. Hilary is most certainly on Devon’s radar, and he is still in love with her. Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Jordan and Lily’s friendship could be a source of pain for Hilary. She dislikes sharing the limelight with anybody, least of all with Mrs. Winters-Ashby. As Jordan continues to support Lily through her crisis, it will create friction between him and Hilary. It could ultimately lead to their split and open a door for Devon who misses his ex-wife.

Devon needs a BIG favor. Will Hilary deliver? #YR pic.twitter.com/q2JqZJQC1P — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 30, 2017

Lane is still facing the repercussions of the Juliet lawsuit drama. Cane (Daniel Goddard) lying to his wife, as well as the pregnancy news is putting pressure on their marriage. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane will tell his wife that he wants to see Ms. Helton. Naturally, Lily will explode, and she will ask him how he would even want to talk to her after everything she has put their family through. She will point out that seeing Juliet before Victoria finalizes the sexual harassment lawsuit, is a bad idea. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, despite Lily warning Cane that it is unwise to see her, he will tell her that he wants to talk to the alleged mother of his child for the last time.

Victoria picks up the pieces at Brash & Sassy tomorrow on #YR https://t.co/aNKSwnrdV1 pic.twitter.com/RAh5UQmo29 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 29, 2017

Victoria, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will meet with Juliet and Leslie (Angell Cornwell) to settle the sexual harassment lawsuit. Before she hands over the check to Ms. Helton, she makes one final demand to her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria’s condition before paying off Juliet is that she takes a paternity test. Could this be the same reason Cane is insisting to speak to his accuser? Will the lady in question take a paternity test to back up her claims?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]