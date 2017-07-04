Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima faced rumors of a split at the end of last month, but over the weekend, the couple surfaced in St. Tropez.

As the celebrated the Fourth of July holiday abroad, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima stepped out with one another on two separate occasions, the latest of which took place on Monday, July 3.

According to a report by the Daily Mail on July 3, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend went sight-seeing around town as photographers snapped photos of the reality star and model. During the outing, Kardashian wore a white top and jean shorts with a pair of white tennis shoes while Bendjima kept it casual as well in a graphic T-shirt, teal shorts, and gray tennis shoes.

While sitting together in a tram car as they took in the sights of St. Tropez, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima stayed close and at times, their arms were linked.

News of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s sight-seeing excursion comes just one day after the pair was seen holding hands while out in France in matching black and white outfits.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend have not shared any photos of one another on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did share a photo of herself in France over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together at the end of last year, months after the mother of three was linked to pop star Justin Bieber. As fans may recall, Kardashian and Bieber began spending time together months after she split from Scott Disick and continued to be seen together up until summer of last year.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, the former couple has been keeping their distance in recent months due to his ongoing partying habits.

Kardashian and Disick dated for nine years before splitting in July 2015 and share three children together, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

