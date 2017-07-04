iPhone 8: 10 Latest Features, Details Predicted By Ming-Chi Kuo

In the world of Apple leaks and rumors, there is arguably no other name that is more respected than KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. Gaining a reputation for accurately predicting features of Apple’s devices prior to their release, Kuo has become the go-to person when it comes to valid leaks and believable rumors.

Recently, the noted analyst released ten new predictions for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. Considering that Apple is likely about to begin the mass production of the devices soon, and considering Kuo’s track record, there is a good chance that these features will indeed make it to Apple’s upcoming smartphones.

Some of Kuo’s predictions are quite encouraging, giving the idea that Apple is sparing no expense in the development of its mobile devices this year. Others, however, are notably disappointing, especially with regards to the departure of a classic iPhone feature that debuted with the iPhone 5S. Here then, are Ming-Chi Kuo’s ten new predictions for 2017’s Apple iPhone series.

No Embedded TouchID – According to Kuo, Apple would not be equipping the iPhone 8 with a TouchID sensor on the device’s display, according to a report from Street Insider. The noted analyst stated that the full-screen design of the iPhone 8, as well as its OLED panel, have been found to be incompatible with the current accuracy and speed standards of TouchID; thus, warranting the feature’s removal.

3D Modeling Facial Recognition System – Ming Chi-Kuo also predicted that Apple would be replacing the iPhone 8’s embedded TouchID sensor with a 3D Modeling Facial Recognition System, which would not only rival the accuracy of TouchID, it would also be more secure. Apple is also reportedly ensuring that its facial recognition software would not be fooled by 2D images, unlike the system utilized by the Samsung Galaxy S8.

3D Modeling Facial Recognition System – Ming Chi-Kuo also predicted that Apple would be replacing the iPhone 8's embedded TouchID sensor with a 3D Modeling Facial Recognition System, which would not only rival the accuracy of TouchID, it would also be more secure. Apple is also reportedly ensuring that its facial recognition software would not be fooled by 2D images, unlike the system utilized by the Samsung Galaxy S8.

High Screen-to-Body Ratio – The KGI analyst stated that the iPhone 8 would hold the world record for the highest screen-to-body ratio when it gets released. Currently, the holder of this title is the Essential Phone, which has an 84.85 percent screen-to-body ratio. This means that the iPhone 8 would likely be even more visually stunning than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

3GB/2GB RAM – Kuo stated that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7S Plus would be fitted with 3GB of RAM, while the iPhone 7S would still retain its 2GB RAM capacity. The reason behind the iPhone 7S' 2GB RAM is due to the device having only a single camera sensor.

64GB/256GB Across the Board – The storage options of the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would be limited to two storage options only, with one variant being equipped with 64GB and another being fitted with 256GB of internal storage, according to a MacRumors report.

Better Speakers – Kuo also predicted that the iPhone 8 would be equipped with far better speakers than its predecessors. This would be done in order to make the quality of the iPhone 8's sound more consistent.

Lightning and USB-C – The KGI analyst stated that while the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would be equipped with a Lightning port, the devices would also feature an embedded USB-C power delivery IC, which would make the smartphones more efficient when charging.

Limited iPhone 8 Color Options – In order to emphasize the exclusivity of the iPhone 8, Kuo stated that the upcoming device would be released with very few color options.

Production Ramp-Up Schedule – The KGI analyst stated that the production ramp-up schedules for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would be set for August-September and October-November. All three devices would be unveiled in an event this September, however.

OLED to LCD Ratio – According to Kuo, Apple would be shipping around 80-85 million units this fiscal year, with the number of devices evenly split between the OLED and LCD variants of the smartphones.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to break records when it finally gets released. Being the 10th-anniversary variant of a device which changed the mobile industry, expectations are extremely high for the upcoming flagship. Pricing for the iPhone 8 remains unknown, though speculations point to the smartphone being priced close to $1000.

