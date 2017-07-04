Scheana Marie And Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta Travel To Texas After Engagement Rumors

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta are currently in Texas with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Amid filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Scheana Marie has been doing tons of traveling, and after visiting Big Bear in California, she and her boyfriend have traveled to Texas for some fun in the sun with their friends.

“Hottest captain I know!” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her boyfriend driving a boat in Devil’s Cove.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have been dating since shortly after the reality star’s split from her now-ex-husband Mike Shay at the end of last year and recently sparked rumors of an impending engagement.

Prior to their trip to Texas with Madix and Sandoval, Scheana Marie’s boyfriend shared an odd photo of “Mr. & Mrs.” themed robes in a store window. Right away, fans took notice and so did Scheana Marie.

“Did you get these for us!?” she asked in the comments section of the photo.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta may have only been dating for months, but earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke of a future wedding with the actor while chatting with In Touch Weekly about her divorce from Mike Shay.

In March, just weeks after going public with Robert Parks-Valletta, Scheana Marie spoke to In Touch Weekly about what her second wedding will be like, revealing that because she already did a princess theme, she would prefer to tie the knot on the beach.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married on Vanderpump Rules Season 3 and faced marital issues during Season 4. Then, during Season 5, Scheana Marie informed Shay that she wanted a divorce after learning he was allegedly using drugs behind her back after getting sober months prior.

Since beginning their relationship, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have continuously chronicled their romance on Instagram.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules Season 6 when the reality series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]