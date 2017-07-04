Celine Dion Divides Fans By Getting Totally Naked For Photo Shoot

Celine Dion is stripping down and getting naked, and fans are both loving and hating the star’s nude display.

A tasteful naked photo of the star was posted to Vogue’s Instagram page on July 3 and showed the legendary performer completely nude alongside a lengthy caption detailing her dedication to fashion.

“Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows,” the caption read. “For the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances.”

The image’s in-depth caption continued to discuss Celine’s passion for haute couture fashion, but it was actually what the musician wasn’t wearing in the photo that really got fans talking.

Dion appeared to be completely naked in the upload and only covered by her crossed legs and what appeared to be a white sheet she was holding over her torso while sitting on a chair. A pair of sparkly high-heeled boots lay on the floor next to her.

But while there’s no denying that Celine stunned in the naked snap – seemingly taken backstage at one of her shows in Paris, France – the star posing nude divided fans online.

Many commenters praised Dion for getting naked for the artsy shot uploaded to Vogue’s social media account this week, praising both the legendary performer and the mini-article written in the caption.

“Just beautiful,” @lyomante wrote after seeing the nude photo, while @emilie486894 shared a similar sentiment by writing that they thought the star “is so beautiful.”

Instagram user @stylafoam also praised Dion and Vogue for posting the nude image, commenting, “This is a great story, well told. What a fascinating insight into a powerhouse of a person.”

“Overwhelming beauty and strength,” @sunglassesonmyhead wrote in response.

But while some heaped praise on the star – who lost her husband, Rene Angelil, last year – others were quick to hit back at Celine and the fashion publication in the comments section, slamming the “My Heart Will Go On” singer for showing off so much skin on the social media site.

“Your point?” Instagram user @irishecho88 hit back after seeing Dion posing naked and covering her assets with the strategically placed sheet and her crossed legs, while @mason_forgey also slammed the nude image by commenting, “UNFOLLOWED.”

Another fan put Celine on blast not just for posing in the nude but for allegedly dressing in fur and snakeskin in the past when she had her clothes on.

“Don’t wear innocent defenceless animal fur and snakeskin. Educate yourself about the suffering and torture these animals go through,” Instagram user @brbrhorton hit back at Celine in the comments section of the nude photo posted this week.

“Don’t be ignorant,” they then added.

Vogue has been doing an in-depth Instagram feature with the star over the past few days and has posted various shots of the fashionable singer wearing – and now not wearing – high-fashion clothing items as she tours around France on her “Celine Dion Live 2017” tour, which sees her perform 25 shows across Europe this summer.

Dion made her triumphant return to the spotlight earlier this year following her husband’s sad death in January of 2016. She stunned fans with an emotional performance of the Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May to celebrate the track’s 20th anniversary.

