Kang Dong Ho ‘Traumatized’ After Death Of His Father, Returning Home For Funeral

Kang Dong Ho’s father has died following an accident, and representatives for the singer said he is “traumatized” as he returns home to prepare for the funeral.

The NU’EST singer reportedly lost his father on July 3, sending him back to his home on Jeju Island to prepare for the funeral. Pledis Entertainment announced the death of Kang Dong Ho’s father, noting that the singer was having a difficult time with it.

“Kang Dong Ho was very traumatized, and he’s currently going through a hard time,” the label said in an announcement on Tuesday (via Allkpop).

After reports about the death of Kang Dong Ho’s father began to circulate around the internet, many fans reached out to the singer to show their support and offer condolences for his loss.

“No words will ever be enough to comfort you. We will always be by your side,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The term #StayStrongDongHo was even among the top trending terms in the world on Tuesday morning as word of his father’s death continued to spread. There had been initial reports of a serious crash hours earlier, but it was not until later on Tuesday that the death of his father was confirmed.

While the full circumstances of Kang Dong Ho’s father’s death were not yet clear, including exactly when he died, reports indicated that he was in a car accident on Jeju Island.

The tragedy comes just weeks after Kang Dong Ho was accused of sexual assault, Soompi reported. It was a charge that Pledis Entertainment vehemently denied, saying the reports spreading online were false and that the label was planning to take “strong legal action” against those spreading the rumors.

The person making the accusation against Kang Dong Ho is the sister of a hometown friend, the label noted. In its statement, the label also claimed that the woman made the accusation after sending a KakaoTalk message but would not return Kang Dong Ho’s attempts to call her afterward.

“Thus we are stating that we will take legal action with no exceptions regarding these false statements and illegal instances so that responsibility is taken,” the label noted in its statement. “Thank you.”

The funeral for Kang Dong Ho’s father will reportedly take place on Thursday.

