Briana DeJesus Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says Stella Star Looks Like Her Baby Daddy Luis

Briana DeJesus hasn’t yet revealed a close up of her two-day-old daughter, Stella Star, but according to the Teen Mom 2 star, the baby looks like her father, Luis.

Since her second child’s birth on Sunday, July 2, Briana DeJesus has been updating fans on Twitter about her baby and on July 3, after gushing over how well-behaved her infant was, the newest addition to Teen Mom 2 spoke of her child’s looks.

“Both my kids ended up looking like their dads…. I’m upset lol but either way both my kids are GORGEOUS,” Briana DeJesus tweeted to her fans and followers.

Briana DeJesus welcomed her first child, five-year-old Nova, with her former boyfriend, Devoin Austin, while filming the fourth season of 16 & Pregnant. One year later, she moved on to the series’ spinoff, Teen Mom 3, which was canceled after just one season.

Briana DeJesus then began dating a man named Luis years later and while he reportedly cheated on DeJesus while she was pregnant with their daughter, Stella Star, he was believed to be at the birth of the child days ago. While Briana DeJesus didn’t share any photos of Luis on her own social media accounts, her mother, Roxanne, shared a photo in which Luis’ tattooed arm appeared to be seen.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Briana DeJesus was introduced to Teen Mom 2 viewers during a special episode of the series last night after the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion and during the show, she met with producers and admitted that she hadn’t yet told Luis about her role on the show.

She was then seen informing Luis that everyone was about to find out who he was.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Briana DeJesus was first announced as part of the Teen Mom 2 cast several weeks ago but so far, her co-stars have stayed fairly silent in regard to the issue on social media. That said, Kailyn Lowry did tell fans that because of DeJesus’ addition, she and the original cast members would be getting less airtime.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]