Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Fun & Attentive’ To Kids Amid Angelina Jolie Split: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Delighted’

In the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has admitted he’s become a changed man in interviews. And those changes reportedly include how Brad acts when he’s with the six kids he shares with Jolie. According to a new report, Pitt has become more “fun” when he’s around the children, as well as more “attentive.” And one of the children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, allegedly is “especially delighted” with the changes in her father.

Brad “has his stride back” after the split from Angelina, according to OK!

Magazine’s insiders, who told the publication that “everyone is in a much better place.” Recently returning to the public spotlight, such as with his surprise appearance last month at the New York City premiere of Okja, Pitt has been described as appearing “like a new man,” noted OK! Magazine.

The premiere for the new movie produced by Brad’s Plan B entertainment company even resulted in the actor’s decision to attend an afterparty, where the reportedly “happy and healthy” father of six was seen hugging both the crew and cast members. Pitt also took the time to grin and wave at fans during his red carpet appearance.

One of the magazine’s insiders described Brad’s mood.

“[Brad Pitt] was in a great mood. It’s as if a huge burden has been lifted from him.”

Following a series of shockers, including allegations of child abuse after the surprise split from Jolie, Pitt is earning praise for showing his ability to pick up the shattered pieces of his life and put himself back together, said the source. The resulting changes have reportedly improved his relationship with his children.

“He’s had time to own up to the mistakes he made, especially the drinking, that led to everything falling apart, and that’s brought him and the kids much closer together,” said the insider. “He’s told them that he missed them desperately, every minute they were apart. Now, everyone is in a much better place.”

The children are “delighted” at the changes, welcoming Pitt back into their lives, according to the source. The insider revealed that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is “especially” delighted.

“[Shiloh] loves that he’s into sculpting now and has even asked to go to his art studio with him!”

The source also said that Pitt has been taking advantage of every opportunity that comes up to enjoy “quality time” with the children. The attentive father has taken the kids to the zoo, treated them to movie nights in the comfort of their home, and even cooked for them, according to the source.

All of those changes make it more enjoyable for Pitt and his offspring, said the insider.

“Brad’s much more attentive these days — and more fun to be around.”

And the future for Pitt and his kids reportedly looks bright. The insider said that Brad “has been faithfully attending AA meetings,” as well as making a complete commitment “to getting healthy” for the sake of his children.

“He’s already come such a long way, and he’s getting better day by day,” added the source.

In a recent GQ interview, Pitt himself admitted his desire to change for the sake of his kids.

“I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality—the father is all-powerful, super strong—instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles,” Brad confessed.

“And it’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them.”

While Pitt reportedly has been showing his kids how he wants to “be more for them” with activities such as movie nights and trips to the zoo, Angelina Jolie also has been recently spending time with her kids on fun activities.

Angelina Jolie celebrates Shiloh's 11th birthday at Disneyland https://t.co/NCADJHyquE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 27, 2017

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina took Shiloh to Disneyland for her daughter’s 11th birthday. The little girl got the VIP treatment at the happiest place on Earth.

But it doesn’t take a birthday to have a reason to have fun. Jolie recently “spoiled” her kids by treating them to a roller-skating date and candy, according to Hollywood Life.

“Angelina Jolie took her kids out for a family afternoon that was just so sweet [and included]…their adorable trip to the skating rink!”

Speculating that Angelina deserves to be ranked as “the coolest mom out there,” the publication revealed that Jolie took her children to a Los Angeles area skating rink. Shiloh, 11; Vivian, 8; and Zahara, 12, reportedly were all seen looking like they had a terrific time, with Shiloh emerging carrying a treat of a gigantic box of Hot Tamales candies.

