Duggar Family Faces Backlash Over Photo Of Toddler Cleaning Floor, Sparks Parenting Debate

The Duggar family recently faced criticism after posting a photo of Josh Duggar’s and Jessa Seewald’s toddlers cleaning the floor. The Facebook post quickly went viral as it sparked yet another parenting debate.

Last month, the Duggar Family Official Facebook page shared a seemingly innocent photo of Josh and Anna Duggar’s daughter, Meredith, together with Jessa and Ben Seewald’s son, Spurgeon.

In the photo, the adorable toddlers can be seen holding vacuum cleaners and appeared as if they were cleaning the floor of the house. It was then captioned with, “Train them young! These little ones love to help.”

Apparently, the controversial image was believed to be uploaded by their grandparents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

However, not everyone seems pleased about the toddlers allegedly cleaning the floor. In what appeared to be a fun photo that attempts to show the value of helping out in household chores, followers of the Duggars immediately flooded the comment section with various accusations and hate messages.

The Duggar family was bombarded with criticisms, pointing out their “bad parenting.” There were even some who bashed the Duggar family for letting the kids do strenuous activities not suitable for their young age like mopping the floor.

While there were numerous negative comments from people who have misinterpreted the photo, others defended the Duggar family, adding that they were only referencing the act of the kids from a biblical verse about the proper way of raising children.

Despite the backlash that the family received, they opted not to fire back. This is not the first time that the Duggars have been accused of mistreating their children and grandchildren. Jim Bob and Michelle have been consistent in raising their children to practice modesty at all times and are strict in implementing these rules.

It can be recalled that their daughters were not allowed to wear pants as such clothing is seen unfit for them. Instead, they highly encouraged them to wear skirts and dresses.

The couple was also strict when it comes to their daughters’ courtship stages. Apparently, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar do not allow their daughters and their respective boyfriends to touch one another, not even the simplest act of holding hands.

So far, the Duggar family has yet to respond to allegations of bad parenting.

