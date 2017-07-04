New ‘Fixer Upper’ House Hits The Market And You Need To Be A Millionaire To Afford It

The price for homes that appear on HGTV’s hit renovation show, Fixer Upper, are starting to get way out of hand. The Real Deal reports that the “Shotgun House,” featured on Season 3, is currently selling for a shade under $1 million — and it’s only 1,050 square feet.

Chip and Joanna Gaines worked their magic on the small house back in 2016. The one-bedroom home is located in Waco, Texas, and homeowners are asking $950,000. According to Time, Cameron and Jessie Bell purchased the property for a mere $28,000 and have been renting it out as an Airbnb for around $300 per night.

The home is a two-story structure that includes an open floor plan. The kitchen, a living room and the master bedroom are on the lower level while an office area is in the loft. The outside boasts a large patio with a fire pit.

Chip and Joanna have been renovating houses on HGTV since 2013 and have garnered quite the fanbase. In fact, many of the houses that make it on the show become tourist stops in Waco, which is one reason why they are selling high. The “Shotgun House” is one of the more expensive homes to date and the homeowners should make a pretty penny once they sell it. Of course, whether or not they get what they’re asking is another matter.

Homeowners who appear on the show and re-sell their property have generated a heated debate amongst fans and producers alike. Given the extravagant price tag for the “Shotgun House,” this debate will likely continue in years to come.

Meanwhile, remodeling houses isn’t the only thing the Chip and Joanna are up to these days. Chron reports that the Fixer Upper stars just celebrated the anniversary of their bakery in Waco, called Silos Baking Co. The pair renovated a dilapidated building from 1890 and created a popular tourist spot for fans to get their sugar fix.

In celebration of the one-year milestone, Chip and Joanna shared a few photos on social media, including a few special cupcakes and balloon decorations.

Filming for the new season of Fixer Upper is currently underway.

